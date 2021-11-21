Sunday, November 21

Alaro. 12.00. Santa Cecilia music. Music band Cabrit & Bassa. Plaça de la Vila. Free.

Bunyola. 18.30. 37th Bunyola Music Festival. Coral Minuet. Sant Mateu church. 10 euros at quetglespons@gmail.com.

Caimari. 24th Olive Fair. 12.15. Folk dances. Agrupació Aires de Muntanya de Selva and Cançó Mallorquina at 16.15. Plaça Major. Free. 17.00. Exhibition of the traditional clothing and dances by Revetla d’Inca. 18.30. End of the fair with the bagpipers. Plaça Major.

Felanitx. 45th Week of Music and Santa Cecilia concert. 12.00. Felanitx Band of Music. Gardens of the Music Conservatory. Free. Invitation at ticketib.com.

Inca. 18.00. Joana Albons (clarinet) and Nadal Roig (pianist). Casal de Cultura. Pay as you wish.

Llubi. 21st Honey Fair. Opening of the fair. Plaça de la Corretera. 13.00. Honey contest award ceremony.

Manacor. 12.00. Santa Cecilia concert. Manacor’s Youth Band. Sant Vicenç Ferrer cloister. Free. Tickets at enviumanacor.cat.

Palma. 20.00. Music by Colombian artist Jorge Celedón. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. From 40 euros at enterticket.es.

Palma. 19.30. Concert by Studium Aureum. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). 20-25 euros. Students 5-10 euros.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Last day!

Sa Pobla. Luthiers Fair. From 9.00 and 12.00. Gathering of xeremier pipers and the fair. 18.00. Folk dance with Marjal en Festa and Mata Escrita. Plaça Major.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, November 22

Palma. 20.15. 13th International Organ Week. Basilica Sant francesc.

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Christmas Corner

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24

Palma. Christmas lights go on. From 18.00. Plaza Cort.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. From 13.00 to 21.00.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.