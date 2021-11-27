Saturday, November 27

Alaro.11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church.

Alaro. 19.30. Blues music. Marta Murgades and Miquel Segura. Natalia Bento Art Contemporani. 15 euros at entradium.com.

Bunyola. Mountain fair. 19.00. Folk dances. Bunyola's Dance school and Puig de Bonany. Sa Plaça.

Calvia. 22.00. Music by the group Veintuno. Sala Palmanova. 15 euros at notikumi.com.

Inca. 17.00. Music and food trucks. Music by Znegats + Jaume Mas & Miki Rotger + Estación de Sonido + Cabot. Quarter General Luque. 8 euros at evenbrite.com.

Mancor de la Vall. Fair. 10.00. Children’s activity. Church square. 11.00. Artisan and traditional market opens. 12.00. Exhibition opens at town hall. 12.00. Rock and folk concert by Grollers de Sa Factoria, Amulet and Islanders. Josep Ferrer Ibañez. If it rains will take place at the Municipal theatre. 16.45. Gathering of giant figures at Son Morro followed by parade until town hall. 19.30. Cavallets perform and parade from Son Morro to town hall. 21.00. “Glosadors” combat. Municipal theatre. 22.30. Music with Projecte Assac. Municipal theatre.

Palma. 10.00. Music by DJ Camembert + students from Yamaha School. Plaça Barcelona (Second hand market, recycling items, decoration, vintage clothes, books and much more). Free.

Palma. 18.00. Poetry and music. “Vladivostok + “Vàlius”. Teatre Principal. 15 euros at teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00. Morgana Jazz Trio. CaxiaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Free. Reservations at caixaforum.org.

Palma. 20.00. Music “Hits: Beatles i Mes”. By Ensemble Tramuntana. Sant Felip Neri church. 15 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 20.30. Alternatilla Jazz. Jorge Vistel + Pere Bujosa + Joan Moll + Giani Garliardi. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza. 12 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palmanyola. 21.00. Jazz Voyeur Festival. Power Up Orchestra. Son Amar. From 22 euros at mallorcatickets.com.

Porto Cristo. 20.00. Music. Laia Ferrer (vocals and cello) and Javier García (guitar). Culture Centre. Free. Tickets at entradium.com. Sold out.

Sa Pobla. Rice fair. 17.00. Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 17.30. Children’s animation by Circus Party. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 19.00. Theatre. “Paradís”. Sa Congregacio. 5 euros at ticketib.com. 20.15. Children’s animation by Akuru. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. From 17.00. Embrodiery exhibition at Casal Can Verdal. Associations and schools stalls at Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Artisan market at church square. Fair attractions at Plaça del Mercat.

Santa Margalida. 20.00. Dream the Project. Auditorium. 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Valldemossa. 21.30. Acustic. Pedro Rosa. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet. 15 euros at infor@fccolibardolet.org.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Christmas Corner

NOW OPEN

Palma. From 10.00 to 21.00. Christmas Market open now at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada, la Rambla-Via Roma and la Plaza des Mercat. Runs until January 5 and 6.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. From 13.00 to 21.00. Free.

Palma. From 11.00 to 19.00. Charity Christmas market. Fundación Natzaret (Joan Miró, 101). Also on Sunday November 28. Free entrance.

Santa Ponsa. 10.00. Christmas market. Urbanización Galatzó. Fair grounds Moli de Calvia. Free.

Santanyi. From 13.00 to 23.00. Advent market at Calle Manuel de Falla. Open daily from 16.00 to 23.00. Weekends and holidays 13.00 to 23.00. Open until December 12.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 28

Manacor. Age Concern Mallorca. 19.00. Restaurant Ca´n Matias y Miquel. 3 course meal with nibbles, Santa, wine, water, entertainment and dancing. 40 euros (payment in advance). Bookings essential at 678 352 040. Email mallorca@ageconcern.org.es.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Palmanyola. Christmas Wonderland. Craft market, ice skating, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours fromm 18.00 to 22.00 on 3/12, 10/12 & 17/12. On 4/12, 11/12, 12/12, 18/12 & 19/12 hours 13.00 to 23.00. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). Runs until December 19. Children 0 to 10 are free. Adults 5 euros. Reservations www.sonamar.com.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.