What to do on March 17

Manacor. St Patrick’s Fundraising Charity “Shindig”. 14.00. Irish favourite foods, live entertainment, dancing and more. Draught Guinness available. Can Matias & Miguel (Carretera de Manacor, km4). Tickets 25 euros per person. To reserve contact 602 655 617. Or through the charities: Cancer Support Mallorca, Associació Tardor and Good Karma Sanctuary.

Palma. Music. 19.00. Simfovents. “Winter music series”. Can Balaguer. Free.

Palma. Musical film screening. 18.30. Don Juan (1926) by Alan Crosland. Museu Fundación Juan March (Carrer de Sant Miguel, 11). Duration 2 hours and 22 minutes. Free.

Palma. Music. 20.00. Family Concert. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Trui Teatre. Tickets 30 euros.

Palma. Opera. 20.15. Turandot. Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. Duration 130 minutes. Showing at Ocimax Palma. Tickets at the box office.

Palma. Music. 21.00. Vanesa Martín. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets. 40 euros. Another show on Friday, March 18 at 21.00.

Palma. Music. 22.00. 3 Band’Arras Band. La Movida. Tickets 12 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Friday, March 18

Inca. Festival Jazz. 20.00. Pep Garau Quartet. Teatre Principal. Tickets 10 euros.

Manacor. Music. 19.00. Metropolis by Fritz Lang. Jordi Herrera, J. M. Puigserver and Orquestra Autònoma. Theatre. Tickets 7 euros.

Palma. Family music. 20.00. La Movida Band + Xavi Canyelles. Theatre Mar i Terra . Tickets 8/10 euros.

Palma. Music. 20.00. Jès. Theatre Xesc Forteza. Tickets 10/12 euros.

Palma. Music. 20.30. Rels B. Parc de sa Riera.

Palma. Music. 20.30. Lyrical concert: Kovanji-Laínez-Cortès. Culture Centre Sa Nostra. Tickets 15 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Palma. Show. 21.45. Razón de vida (S-X-O): erotic show. Sala Dante. Tickets 25 euros. Until Saturday, March 19.

Palma. Punk music. 21.00. We the Riot + Weak…. Es Gremi. Tickets 15 euros.

Palma. Music. 22.00. Tribute to Enrique Urquijo and Los Secretos. La Movida. Tickets 12 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Porreres. Music. 20.00. Marina Rossell. Auditorium. Tickets 15/18 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Soller. Fair and Journeys of the Orange. In Soller, Puerto Soller and Fornalutx. Info at www.firataronjasoller.com. Runs until Sunday, April 3.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Charity fun afternoon. From 14.00 at The Hideaway Restaurant (Club del Sol Resort & Spa -Carrer Club Sol Puerto, 13) in Pollensa. Live music, buffet, grand prize draw and much more. Organised by the Cancer Support Group.

Charity concert on Saturday, March 26. Capriccio String Quartet (María Luisa Payers - violin, Christine Schedukat - violin, Junko Juroki - viola and Ella Mikhaylenko - cello). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Sant Domingo cloister in Pollensa. Donations for the victims of gender violence. Organised by the North Mallorca Lions. Free entrance.