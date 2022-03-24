Welcome to the your What's On Guide for this week.

Thursday, March 24

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service.

Palma. 19.00. Chamber music. M. Alomar (cello) and N. Estarellas (piano). Can Balaguer (Carrer de la Unió, 3). Tickets: 971 225900. Free.

Palma. 20.00. Music. “Los Panchos”. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 38 euros.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Trui Teatre (Camí de Son Rapinya, 2). Tickets 30 euros.

Palma. 20.30. Tomeu Quetgles. Teatre Sans (Carrer de Can Sanç, 5). Tickets 10/12 euros.

Santa Maria del Cami. 21.00. Forró do Pulpo. Factoria del Sol (Cases de Son Llaüt,s/n). Tickets 10,35 euros.

Valldemossa. 19.30. Pedro Mateo. Fundación Coll Bardolet. Tickets 5 euros.

Friday, March 25

Manacor. 19.30. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Auditorium (Passeig del Ferrocarril, s/n) . Tickets 18 euros.

Muro. 21.00. Music. El Rey Salitre. Teatre (Carrer Joan Carles I, 27).

Palma. 19.00. Music Band. Conservatory (C/ d’Alfons el Magnànim, 64). Tickets 5 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Palma. 21.00. Music. Yung Beef (trap). Es Gremi (Carrer Gremi de Porgadors, 16 - Poligono Son Castelló). Tickets 24/28 euros.

Palma. 21.00. Music. Les Luthiers. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 40 euros (until Saturday, March 26).

Palma. 21.30. Music. Maika Makovski & The Hives. Plaça Joan Carles I. Free.

Markets ( 8AM - 1 PM)

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays March 26 and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Charity fun afternoon on Friday, March 25 from 14.00 at The Hideaway Restaurant (Club del Sol Resort & Spa -Carrer Club Sol Puerto, 13) in Pollensa. Live music, buffet, grand prize draw and much more. Organised by the Cancer Support Group.

Charity concert on Saturday, March 26. Capriccio String Quartet (María Luisa Payers - violin, Christine Schedukat - violin, Junko Juroki - viola and Ella Mikhaylenko - cello). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Sant Domingo cloister in Pollensa. Donations for the victims of gender violence. Organised by the North Mallorca Lions. Free entrance.