Today (Friday July 2), films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park. Ocimax is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

FAST & FURIOUS 9 (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Daily shows at 12.10, 16,30 and 19.30

Times at Festival: 12.15 (Sun), 19.15 (Mon) and 19.15 (Tues)

Sinopsis: Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.

Director: Justin Lin

Duration: 2 hours 29 minutes

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure and Crime.

See trailer above.

Black Widow (2021)

Times at Festival: 21.30 (Thur)

Sinopsis: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour

Director: Cate Shortland

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Genre: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi

Rating: 12

Blue velvet (1986)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.30 (Sun); 21.40 (Mon)

Sinopsis: The discovery of a severed human ear found in a field leads a young man on an investigation related to a beautiful, mysterious nightclub singer and a group of psychopathic criminals who have kidnapped her child.

Starring: Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan and Dennis Hopper.

Director: David Lynch

Duration: 2 hours

Rated: 18

Category: Drama, Mystery and Thriller

Paris, Texas (1984)

Times at CineCiutat: 11.00 (Sun)

Sinopsis: Travis Henderson, an aimless drifter who has been missing for four years, wanders out of the desert and must reconnect with society, himself, his life, and his family.

Starring: Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski and Dean Stockwell.

Director: Wim Wenders

Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Genre: Drama

Rated: For all ages

In the Heights (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.20 (Daily); 17.30 (Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri & Sun); 19.25 (Mon, Wed, Thu & Sat); 18.55 (Mon)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10 (Daily)

Sinopsis: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace.

Director: Jon M. Chu.

Duration: 2 hours 23 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama/Musical.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Times at Festival: 19.05 (Tues)

Sinopsis: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O’Connor.

Director: Michael Chaves.

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Horror, Mystery and Thriller.

A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Times at Festival: 21.05 (Tues)

Sinopsis: Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

Starring: Ian Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy.

Director: John Krasinski.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Drama, Horror and Sci-Fi.

Don't forget to check the drive-in films which are now running. They are being screened in Spanish. Click here.