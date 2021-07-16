Films have been updated today (Friday July 16). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

The Forever purge (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.15, 20.00 and 22.10

Sinopsis: All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Starring: Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta and Josh Lucas.

Director: Everardo Gout.

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Action, Horror and Thriller.

Summer of soul (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.55 (Fri & Sat, Mon, Tues and Wed), 17.10 (Sun & Thu), 19.15 and 21.40 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue and Wed); 19.40 and 21.50 (Thur)

Sinopsis: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.

Starring: Roy Ayers, Ethel Beatty and Barbara Bland-Acosta.

Director: Questlove.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Documentary and Music

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.40 (Sun) and 21.30 (Mon)

Sinopsis: Laura Palmer’s harrowing final days are chronicled one year after the murder of Teresa Banks, a resident of Twin Peaks’ neighboring town.

Starring: Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise and Mädchen Amick.

Director: David Lynch.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Drama, Horror and Mystery.

Miss Marx (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.15 (Mon); 19.35 (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed); 19.40 (Thu); 19.45 (Fri), 21.45 (Fri) and 21.50 (daily)

Sinopsis: Bright, intelligent, passionate and free, Eleanor is Karl Marx’s youngest daughter. Among the first women to link the themes of feminism and socialism, she takes part in the workers’ battles and fights for women’s rights and the abolition of child labor. In 1883 she meets Edward Aveling and her life is crushed by a passionate but tragic love story.

Starring: Romola Garai, Patrick Kennedy and John Gordon Sinclair.

Director: Susanna Nicchi arelli.

Duration: 1 hour and 74 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Biography.

Black Widow (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10, 16.00 and 18.45

Times at Festival: 12.20 (Sun); 21.05 (Mon, Tue, Thurs)

Sinopsis: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour

Director: Cate Shortland

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Genre: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi

Rating: 12

In the Heights (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.55 (Sat, Mon, Wed and Thur)

Sinopsis: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace.

Director: Jon M. Chu.

Duration: 2 hours 23 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama/Musical.

