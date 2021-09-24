Films have been updated today (Friday September 24). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.
To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.
Respect (2021)
Times at Rivoli: 17.00 & 20.00
Plot summary: Aretha Franklin’s career trajectory, from her childhood singing in her father’s church choir to becoming an international superstar. The extraordinary journey of this music icon to discover her voice.
Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans.
Director: Liesl Tommy.
Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes.
Rated: PG-13.
Category: Biography, Drama & Musical.
See trailer above.
Cry Macho (2021)
Times at Augusta: 16.30 & 21.20
Times at Ocimax Mahon: 20.15 (Thursday)
Plot summary: A former rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to take a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mother. On his journey, the rider will teach the boy what it means to be a good man.
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam and Daniel V. Graulau.
Director: Clint Eastwood.
Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes.
Rated: PG-13.
Category: Drama, Thriller & Western.
Dune (2021)
Times at Rivoli: 16.45 & 20.00
Times at CineCiutat: 16.00 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 16.05 (Fri & Sat); 18.45 (Fri); 19.00 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 21.15 (Daily)
Times at Festival Park: 19.45 (Fri, Sat and Sun); 12.10 (Sun)
Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.
