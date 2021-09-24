Films have been updated today (Friday September 24). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

Respect (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 17.00 & 20.00

Plot summary: Aretha Franklin’s career trajectory, from her childhood singing in her father’s church choir to becoming an international superstar. The extraordinary journey of this music icon to discover her voice.

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans.

Director: Liesl Tommy.

Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes.

Rated: PG-13.

Category: Biography, Drama & Musical.

Cry Macho (2021)

Times at Augusta: 16.30 & 21.20

Times at Ocimax Mahon: 20.15 (Thursday)

Plot summary: A former rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to take a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mother. On his journey, the rider will teach the boy what it means to be a good man.

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam and Daniel V. Graulau.

Director: Clint Eastwood.

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Rated: PG-13.

Category: Drama, Thriller & Western.

Dune (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 16.45 & 20.00

Times at CineCiutat: 16.00 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 16.05 (Fri & Sat); 18.45 (Fri); 19.00 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 21.15 (Daily)

Times at Festival Park: 19.45 (Fri, Sat and Sun); 12.10 (Sun)

Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Rated: PG13

Category: Adventure, Drama and Sci-Fi

Worth (2021)

Plot summary: Kenneth Feinberg, a powerful D.C. lawyer appointed Special Master of the 9/11 Fund, fights off the cynicism, bureaucracy, and politics associated with administering government funds and, in doing so, discovers what life is worth. Based on true events.​

Starring: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan.

Director: Sara Colangelo.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Rated: 12

Category: Biography, Drama, History

Adaptation (2002)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.30 (Thursday)

Plot summary: A screenwriter in love despairs when he tries and fails to adapt Susan Orlean’s novel “The Orchid Thief” for the big screen.

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep and Chris Cooper.

Director: Spike Jonze.

Duration: 1 hour and 74 minutes.

Rated: 13.

Category: Comedy and Drama.

And finally coming on Friday October 1

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 15.00, 18.15 & 21.30 (Starting October 1)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek.

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Duration: 2 hours and 43 mins.

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller.

Tickets on sale now.