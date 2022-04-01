These are the current films that are showing in Palma as of Friday, April 1.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, CineCiutat and Augusta.

New film: Mass

Showing on Friday at CineCiutat ...16.50...21.35

Showing on Saturday and Wednesday at CineCiutat ...21.10

Showing on Sunday at CineCiutat ...19.30

Showing on Mon, Tue, Wed, Thur and Sat at CineCiutat ...17.00

Showing on Monday at CineCiutat ...21.30

Showing on Tuesday at CineCiutat ...21.15

Plot summary: A film centred around a meeting between four people in a church room may not be something that arouses your interest. However, despite the low-key setting and talky nature of Fran Kranz’s directorial debut, the film is surprisingly dynamic. Sure, there are no action sequences but on an emotional level, this is a real gut-punch of a production. It takes place years after a violent act at a high school that took the lives of several children. The exact nature of the tragic event isn’t revealed immediately. Instead, we find ourselves introduced to two sets of parents – Reed Birney and Ann Dowd alongside Jason Isaacs and Marth Plimpton – who get together for a sit-down meeting at an Episcopalian church. They are polite with one another at first but as they sit down to talk, we learn more about why they have come to share the room with one another. As conversations take place, we learn that they are all grieving for their children. However, two are held to blame for what happened on the fateful school day when the act of atrocity took place. It later transpires that one of their children is the perpetrator of the murders. Prepare yourself for a unique phycological drama that will make you think seriously about the nature of evil.

Starring: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton and Ann Dowd.

Director: Fran Kranz.

Duration: 1 hr & 53 mins

Rated: PG-13

New film: Morbius

Showing daily at Ocimax.... 15.45...18.10...20.45

Showing on Saturday and Sunday at Ocimax ... 12.05

Plot summary: As yet there are no film reviews - here’s what the distributor says about the film: “Biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. The line between hero and villain will be broken. One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”



Starring: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona.

Director: Directed Daniel Espinosa.

Duration: 1 hr & 48 mins.

Rated: PG-13.

The Batman (2022)



Showing daily at Augusta ... 17.10... 19.45

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.

Plot summary: Director and co-writer Matt Reeves has created a new Batman film phase, in which Robert Pattinson reinvents billionaire Bruce Wayne as an elegantly wasted rock star recluse, willowy and dandyish in his black suit with tendrils of dark hair falling over his face. However, Wayne magically trebles in bulk when he reappears in costume and mask as the Dark Knight, with his whole body transformed into a slab-like impassivity. And this of course is happening in the dark vastness of Gotham City, the brutal and murky world which Christopher Nolan originally pioneered with his Dark Knight trilogy. Intriguingly at first, The Batman feels like a serial killer, chiller, movie. For a time it promises a mystery plot relating to the theme of municipal corruption which is so important to the Batman franchise, and holds out hope of an unmasking with a satisfying narrative resolution. It is tremendously well designed, visually spectacular with great set pieces and juddering, body-shattering impacts coming at you in all directions out of the darkness. There are really good performances from Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro, and Zoë Kravitz is charisma personified. Nevertheless, to non Batman fans, this latest attempt could be described as a tad overlong - but, it probably delivers in spades what Batman fans want from their ever evolving cult hero.

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright

Director: Matt Reeves

Duration: 2 hours and 55 minutes

Rated: 12

Death on the Nile (2022)

Showing daily at Rivoli ...16.00

Plot summary: Long ‘coronavirally’ delayed, Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie movie puffs effortfully into harbour. It’s the classic (and often filmed) whodunnit about a murder on a steamer making its way down the river in Egypt with an Anglo-American boatful of waxy-faced cameos aboard. The horrible homicide means that one of the passengers will have to spring into action, and this is of course the amply moustached Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself. It is Poirot who interviews suspects, supervises corpse-storage in the ship’s galley freezer cabinet and delivers the final unmasking – and all without the captain insisting that the Egyptian police should possibly get involved. Among the stars on the passenger list - Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders play lady’s-companion Mrs Bowers and her wealthy socialite-turned-socialist employer Marie Van Schuyler, and the presence of this venerable comedy duo makes the movie look weirdly like a version of the spoof they might have created for their erstwhile TV show. Russell Brand keeps his comedy stylings under wraps as the deadpan Dr Linus Windlesham. A good time could be had naming all those famous actors in minor walk on parts. Suffice it to say, you will what you’re getting if you choose to visit this movie!

Starring: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Kenneth Branagh

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Rated: 12

CODA (2021)

Showing on Friday at CineCiutat ...19.25

Showing on Saturday and Wednesday at CineCiutat ... 19.00

Showing on Sunday at CineCiutat ...17.00...19.05

Showing on Monday at CineCiutat...19.10

Showing on Thursday at CineCiutat ...20.50

Plot summary: A coming-of-age comedy drama that’s crafted with sincerity & brims with authenticity, CODA covers the journey of the only hearing person in a culturally deaf family who finds herself torn between following her dreams & fear of abandoning her parents in pursuit of her passion. It is a simple, heartfelt & crowd-pleasing delight that’s further bolstered by its welcome inclusivity & emotional purity. Written & directed by Sian Heder, the premise is nothing new and the route it takes is also a familiar one but the emotional beats do strike the right chord with the heart and make it an endearing, arresting & heartwarming roller-coaster. Its portrait of deaf community in typical, day-to-day settings is carried out with care & understanding and the family dynamic is both relatable & thoroughly captivating. The small-town setting, radiant camerawork, intelligent wit, breezy pace & silent interplays add more exuberance to the experience but it’s the performances from its entire cast & the spot-on chemistry they share with one another that strengthens the picture from inside out.

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur

Director: Sian Heder

Duration: 1 hour and 51 minutes

Rated: 12

The Power of the dog (2021)

Showing on Friday at CineCiutat ... 19.05

Showing on Monday at CineCiutat ... 19.00

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and child, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Director: Jane Campion. R.

Duration: 2hours and 6 mins

Rated: 12

New film: The Beatles & India

Showing on Fri & Mon at CineCiutat ... 19.00

Showing on Sunday at CineCiutat ...17.00

A unique historical chronicle of the enduring love affair between The Beatles and India that started more than half a century ago.

Starring: The Beatles, George Harrison & John Lennon.

Director: Ajoy Bose and Peter Compton.

Duration: 1 hr & 36 mins.

Rated: 7

