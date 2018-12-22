Shares:

No one told us that this could happen. If I had a penny for every time someone has said this to me about Brexit I would be a rich man. The issue which is causing the most controversy is that British tourists may have to pay seven euros for a visa to visit EU countries. It's not a lot of money and at the end of the day the visa will last for three years and I will say that former prime minister David Cameron did warn that travel costs would increase if Britain left the European Union. So yes, we were told!

What annoys me is that there are a growing number of people who voted Leave but now would vote Stay because leaving the European Union is proving to be far more complicated than initially thought. If you are going to vote for something, especially an issue so important as leaving the EU, you should make sure that you know all the facts. These days it is far easier to research issues thanks to the internet, so there should be no excuses.

Did anyone really believe UKIP leader Nigel Farage and former London mayor Boris Johnson when they claimed that there would be more money for the National Health Service when Britain left the EU? What they didn't say, though, was that Britain would have to pay 40 billion to leave in the first place. If a second referendum is held I sincerely hope that voters make their own judgement and research all the issues. Leaving the EU is a big jump into the unknown and we should be very aware of what we are voting for.