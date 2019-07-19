Shares:

I am sorry but a Prime Minister should be voted in by the electorate not by a few members of a single party. It seems amazing that Boris Johnson will become Prime Minister next week without the British public having their say.

While I believe that it was right for Theresa May to resign after the Brexit debacle it is not right for Johnson to become Prime Minister without a general election. It is not very democratic at all. The former Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary has said that he will call a general election next summer, almost a year after taking power, if Conservative party members vote him in as Prime Minister next week. This is a scandalous state of affairs. The law needs to be changed so that if there is a change at the top an election is called.

I suppose Johnson believes that his credibility will rise in the eyes of many if he can deliver Brexit by October and of course there is the Jeremy Corbyn factor. In my humble opinion the person who is least qualified to be Prime Minister, after Johnson, is the Labour leader. It is a sad state of affairs when your options for Prime Minister are either Johnson or Corbyn. British politics is not in a good place at the moment. Theresa May has already gone down as possibly the worst ever British Prime Minister and I think many would believe that Corbyn is probably one of the worst ever leaders of the opposition.

So perhaps that is the answer; the reason why a general election is not being called is fear of a major upset.