There is some concern locally about the state of the British holiday market. These fears regarding the impact of Brexit on holiday bookings and the collapse of Thomas Cook were largely dispelled at the recent World Travel Market tourism fair in London. But there are still some worried people in the tourist industry.

The Balearic government can't afford large scale promotional advertisements and features on British TV, but they don't need to really...because Majorca has The Mallorca Files. This ten part detective series shows Majorca in a fantastic light: stunning scenery, great weather, first-class beaches, all at a time when Britain is shivering in the cold. You couldn´t buy promotion this good.

Things are looking promising for the The Mallorca Files, also. It has been sold to television companies across the globe which will further add to its already impressive viewing figures in Britain. So it is a win-win situation for the island. I have been impressed by the first two episodes of the series. It is ideal afternoon viewing and it does offer that good old-fashioned escapism which is sadly missing from British television at the moment. A good thriller, warm weather and fantastic scenery, what more do you want?

The local authorities should continue to encourage movie and TV companies to the island because it is first rate promotion. If The Mallorca Files is half as successful as TV classic Bergerac or Dempsey and Makepeace then Majorca can be very happy indeed.