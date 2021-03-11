THERE is a conflict of interest brewing between those in charge of managing the country’s health and those in control of the economy.

The number crunchers want open boarders to foreign tourists as soon as possible, especially in the Balearics, but the medical experts are calling for caution.

Most of the country’s regional governments are in favour of perimeter lockdowns during the spring break, with the Health Ministry seeking a countrywide agreement on restrictions. But, Madrid has given permission for the Balearics and the Canary Islands to open for business, especially with regards to foreign tourists.

Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Centre for Health Alerts is confused.

He has made it clear that, while he understands the need to get the economy moving, he does not understand why Spaniards will be in lockdown over Easter and unable to enjoy domestic travel, while some regions, such as the Balearics will be able to welcome back foreign visitors.

Simón is the government’s Covid expert and he says that, despite the fall in cases and the infection rate in most regions of Spain, a level playing field should be introduced.

He is adamant that it is too early to allow foreign visitors back because the risks are still too high.