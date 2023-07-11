This I have already written about the Kimpton Aysla Hotel, its breath-taking setting and fantastic facilities. The first time I was there, I reviewed their fusion of Korean and Spanish cuisine in the form of tapas. Next time I was invited to SABA’s tasting menu, entirely inspired by Korean cuisine and expertly prepared by Alejandro Bermudez Leguina. Both were memorable experiences, so I was really looking forward to my third time there, which was this past Sunday.

A cocktail station by Arlequin making cocktails with Malfy Gin.

I came for the White Blossom, a summer season opening party, with unlimited food and selected drinks from midday till 15:30. There were market stands selling stylish locally made fashion and accessories, a cocktail station by Arlequin making cocktails with Malfy Gin, personalised cosmetics stand by CODAGE offering a free consultation complete with a sample of a personalized serum, live entertainment for several hours and a lot more…

When it comes to the food, I do not think that I have ever seen such a huge selection or such a variety on offer at any other hotel in Mallorca. Amongst all the “weird and wonderful” stuff, I fancied some plain old English breakfast to start with, so I picked up some god quality bacon and mushrooms. I could not see any eggs so I asked one of the chefs for them and he said that, even though they were not on the menu, he would make some scrambled eggs for me. I was already suitably impressed!

At that exact moment, Alejandro - whose Korean tasting menu I enjoyed previously - passed by and joked about my “typical choice”, despite the spread in front of me. I promised him I will have some pho as my second course. I kept my promise and thoroughly enjoyed picking the ingredients from the “make it yourself” Pho/Pad Thai station.

Sushi station.

There was also a sushi station (two of my fellow press “peeps” tried it and loved it!), and a more than decent selection of deserts, including carrot cake cubes, mini pot of chocolate mousse, yoghurt with berries, fresh fruit and even a mini doughnut station! And all this was just inside the main building. Outside, in Kimpton Aysla’s pool kitchen and garden deli Zayt, they had more glutinous delights on offer: a pizza station, a grilled meat and fish station, several types of grilled vegetables… and I have probably forgotten to mention a thing or two. In any case, all of this felt like one huge feast and I wished I was a cow with a four-part stomach to be able to try at least a little bit of everything! Of the things I did try, however, my favourite was that make-it-yourself pho and a perfectly seasoned grilled salmon. And no one else from my six peple group had any objections to anything they tried either.

For me, the highlight of the day was when our selection of desserts (which we thought we hid well!) mysteriously disappeared. My colleague Amanda went to beg a chef to provide a replacement for our pending photo shoot and the waiter came back with an elaborate chocolate and fruit dessert that looked more like a piece of art than food - within minutes! That right there is a kind of customer service that everyone on our little rock should aspire to!

So, whether you live here or are just visiting, I sincerely recommend that you spoil yourself at least once with this “Brunch like no other brunch”! I guarantee that you will have one of the best gastronomic experiences in Mallorca, with the gorgeous setting and cool entertainment to match!

Kimpton Aysla’s pool kitchen and garden deli Zayt.

Place

Kimpton Aysla Hotel

Avinguda del Golf, 37, Santa Ponsa

871 55 55 00

Price

Sunday Brunch with unlimited food and selected drinks: 75 euros pp