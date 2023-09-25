Being a food columnist, it helps that I love good food, but what I love even more is great customer service! I came to Santina Palma Brunch & More earlier this week, after not having been there for over a month, and the waitress remembered a very specific way I take my cortado – with oat “milk” and a lot more coffee than milk. I was so impressed that I decided to stay for lunch and write about it.

Santina Palma Brunch & More is a thriving café in the vibrant hubbub of the Santa Catalina neighbourhood. It embraces the lively energy of the area and the market opposite. Situated amidst the hustle and bustle, it has evolved into one of the favourite gathering points for yachties, expats, and visiting trendsetters seeking a taste of the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Step inside, and you'll find an interior that's as trendy as it gets. The décor seamlessly blends rustic and contemporary elements – think metal, wood and dark leather - providing the perfect backdrop for a social media-worthy brunch experience. Every dish served here isn't just delicious; it's also incredibly Instagramable, making it a must-visit for those who love to capture their culinary adventures.

Santina's lunch offerings are a delightful fusion of flavours and aesthetics. From delectable avocado toast to pancakes that look almost too good to eat, every dish is a work of art. I ordered their Fresh Salmon Toast that comes as two multigrain bread slices topped with cream cheese, slow cooked salmon, edamame, cucumber, micro greens and sesame seeds. Once the obligatory photo taking was out of the way, I tucked in and thoroughly enjoyed a mixture of flavours and textures of this toast.

While I was munching on my pretty, healthy meal, a friend rang me. It turned out that she was in the area and so she decided to join me. Although it was almost two o’clock already, she fancied a late breakfast and opted for a Mango Bowl, which is in fact another one of my favourites. A beautiful dish was brought to the table within minutes and she was just as impressed as me, although we both commented on elevated prices of this hip zone. The truth is that there are plenty of places in Palma where you could eat for less, but there are not that many where so much attention is being given to every detail of every plate, from its nutritional value to its presentation.

While my friend left for her next meeting, I stayed on to write and ordered another coffee and a smoothie instead of cake (take note how this health consciousness is catching on here!). I selected Vitamin Sea, a banana based smoothie with turmeric, mango and orange. It was deliciously refreshing, just as one would expect of such a name.

In summary, Santina is a place where the trendy crowd gathers for unforgettable meals that are healthy, tasty and visually stunning. It's a place where the essence of Mediterranean cuisine meets the excitement of the market, creating a unique daytime eating experience that's hard to resist. So, see you there at some point soon… I’ll be the one sipping a cortado and typing on my bright blue laptop!

THE BILL

Cortado 2 euros

Vitamin Sea 7 euros

Fresh Salmon Toast 10 euros

Mango Bowl 10 euros

THE PLACE

Santina Palma Brunch & More

C/ d'Anníbal 19, Palma

Tel: 674 99 57 95

OPENING HOURS

Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm

Sunday 9am to 4pm