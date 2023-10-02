Looking for inspiration for my autumn columns, I posted a few questions on Instagram, asking my followers for recommendations. Ashlee, a fellow writer and graphic designer at Mallorca Bulletin, mentioned that October 4 is National Taco Day in the US, and that I should review a place she liked: Primo Taquería, in case anyone wants to celebrate it here too. So, off I went…





Primo Taqueria is a vibrant cocoon of colours and flavours, on a busy pedestrian street in Santa Catalina. From the moment you approach the terrace or step inside, the sound of laughter and clinking glasses, and the smell of sizzling meats transports you to a bustling street market in Mexico City. The walls of Primo Taquería tell their own story — covered in signatures, doodles, and short messages from patrons, they resemble a communal tapestry of memories. Whimsical expressions such as "Best Tacos Ever!" and "Viva La Primo!" jump out at you, making you feel part of an ongoing conversation. The graffiti offers a unique visual landscape, reminiscent of busy streets and open-air eateries.





This sense of communal intimacy is furthered by the mismatched furniture. A mixture of colours and styles, each chair and table seems to have its own backstory; each piece contributing to the place's vibrant street food vibe.



When it comes to food, the menu at Primo Taqueria is diverse yet focused. Aside from classic burgers, tostadas and salads, Mexican options such as quesadillas and burritos grace the menu, but the heart of Primo lies in its tacos. Hand-pressed corn tortillas serve as the base for an array of sumptuous toppings.





Among the stars of the taco menu are pulled pork, chicken, and prawns varieties. Each can be ordered in either two or three tacos. The pulled pork tacos, adorned with a spicy salsa verde, shredded cabbage, chipotle mayonnaise and coriander literally melts in your mouth. Its rich, smoky flavour is balanced perfectly by the sharpness of companying lime and the mild heat from the salsa. The fried chicken tacos - marinated in honey and mustard sauce and served with avocado, red sauce and coriander, provide a sweeter, but lighter alternative.





I have tried both of these before, so on the day I went there to review the taqueria, I chose the prawn tacos instead, plus a portion of halloumi fries with strawberry jam. Halloumi fries were excellent – their soft and chewy centre covered in a thin layer of crunchy breading. I found the strawberry jam to be a slightly too sweet accompaniment to this dish, but it was tasty nevertheless.



I loved the presentation of the prawn tacos! Crispy prawn is bathed in their tamarind sauce and served with avocado, coleslaw, green apple sauce, and fresh mint. All this is topped with a mini prawn cracker. The combination of textures — the crunch of prawns, the creaminess of avocado, and the softness of the tortilla — makes for an unforgettable mouthful.



Whether you're a local, a visitor, or somewhere in between - Primo Taqueria offers an authentic slice of Mexican street food culture in Palma. It's not just a meal; it's an experience you'll want to write about on their wall.

THE PRICES

Halloumi fries 9.00 euros

Tacos 2pc 9.50 euros

Tacos 3pc 13.50 euros

THE PLACE

Primo Taquería

C. de la Fàbrica 29, 07013 Palma

Tel: 679 05 70 67

Instagram: @primotaqueriapalma

OPENING HOURS

Monday to Thursday: 1pm - Midnight

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 12.30am