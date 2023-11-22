When I first started writing these columns just over a year ago, the initial idea was to review daily menus (menú del día) at reasonable prices. Over the coming months, the column developed into reviewing a variety of places, from quick eateries to high-end and Michelin-star restaurants. While this has been great fun, I had to remind myself that not everyone can afford these places and that – at least from time to time – I should get back to searching for a good meal at a modest price.

Last week, I stumbled upon a stylish little place that offers just that, a stone’s throw away from the Mallorca Bulletin offices on Paseo Mallorca. I have been to Vent in Portixol a few times and loved their smoothie bowls, but this branch in Palma was new to me. Vent Palma offers a menú del día from 12:30-15:30 every workday. On the day I visited, there were five main meal options, including a quiche of the day, chicken or cauliflower schnitzel, chicken or tofu in sweet chili sauce, and a couple of healthy-looking bowls. For each of these options, there were further choices of a protein and a carb. In the end, I chose the sweet potato bowl with chicken, roast sweet potato, quinoa, cabbage, and nuts, all dressed with an orange vinaigrette.

While waiting for the main meal, I enjoyed a glass of delicious homemade lemonade with mint and ginger. Water was the other option included in the menu, while for just 50 cents extra, you could get a glass of wine or a caña (a small beer).

The main meal arrived, and I was pleasantly surprised by the size of the bowl and its colourful presentation. The meal was absolutely delicious, and I made a note to recreate it, or something similar, at home. I loved the combination of flavours, textures, and temperatures. Roasted chicken and sweet potato paired exceptionally well with the freshly shredded cabbage and crunchy nuts. The dish was a perfect balance of wholesome ingredients and robust flavours, a testament to the chef’s attention to detail and commitment to quality.

It felt good to know that, despite the omnipresent price hikes everywhere, one could still eat healthily in the centre of Palma, even on a tight budget. The atmosphere of Vent Palma added to the experience; its modern and cozy decor, combined with a convivial ambiance, made it an ideal spot for both casual diners and business lunches.

For dessert, I chose the lime mousse, aligning with my “freshness” theme of the day. The mousse was rich, creamy, and very tasty. I hadn’t realized at first that there was a crumbly base underneath it, which complemented the mousse excellently. I savored every spoonful, finishing it all within minutes. I rounded off the meal with a small cup of my favorite coffee, which was just as good as everything else.

While enjoying the meal, I observed that most other guests were in their 30s to 50s, predominantly Spanish-speaking, and appeared to work nearby. I chatted briefly with a friendly Argentinian waitress, who mentioned that she often serves people from Grupo Serra for breakfast or lunch. My experience at Vent Palma was a reminder that exceptional culinary experiences don’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. I will definitely return to try the other healthy bowl and other appetizing options as soon as possible.

Location

Vent Palma

Pg. de Mallorca 34, Palma

971 22 92 76

The bill

Menu del diá is 13.50 euros (inc. bread and aioli, main meal, desert, soft drink and a coffee)

Opening hours