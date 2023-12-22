One of my clients, for whom I write sponsored content, is an artist that uses oyster shells in her multidimensional art. A little while ago she invited me to “eat oysters at a market stall” and I was intrigued enough to say yes.

Daruma, situated in the bustling Mercat de l'Olivar in Palma, offers a unique culinary experience, blending traditional Japanese cuisine with the vibrant atmosphere of a Spanish market. This renowned establishment stands out for its commitment to freshness and quality, sourcing its ingredients directly from a prominent local fishmonger. The freshness of the ingredients is a key aspect of Daruma's offerings, especially evident in their sushi, which is prepared on-site for either dining in or takeaway.

Lora, better known under her artist name of Icon Zar, and I met with Ariel, the owner of Daruma and asked him to recommend us his favourite dishes. To start with, we were treated to some exquisite sushi rolls, including a couple of them wrapped in thinly sliced figs, giving a nod to local produce. Each following dish was more exotic an interesting, and I particularly enjoyed trying sea urchin and sea snails. Fried Sea Anemone was not quite my thing, but Lora loved it. Considering that I only tried regular snails a week earlier at Karibu in Torrenova (thanks Arcadio Perez!), I felt that I was suddenly at a whole new level of food exploration. Munching on all these delicacies, it was hard to believe that I was at a market, that just a few steps away people were buying their weekly fruit and vegetables.

The ambiance of Daruma at Mercat de l'Olivar is markedly different from typical Japanese restaurants, offering an immersive experience that combines the liveliness of the market with the refined elegance of Japanese cuisine. The restaurant is known for its dynamic approach to enhancing the market's atmosphere by providing a unique and high-quality product.

In preparation for this experience, I looked at some online reviews… Customers often praise Daruma for its authentic sushi and the variety of Japanese dishes, including special rolls and tempura. The restaurant is also appreciated for its flexibility in catering to different dietary needs, including gluten-free options. Reviews from patrons highlight the exceptional quality of the food and the friendly, attentive service provided by the staff and I absolutely agree with this sentiment.

Something else I would like to mention is that Daruma is part of a duo of restaurants, with its sister branch located not far away at Costa de Sa Pols. The other Daruma offers a more traditional restaurant setting, allowing patrons to enjoy a comprehensive menu of both hot and cold Japanese dishes, including sushi, sashimi, and various cooked specialties. This location is known for its cosy and intimate atmosphere, contrasting with the bustling and vibrant setting of the Mercat de l'Olivar branch.

For those interested in experiencing authentic Japanese cuisine in the heart of Palma, Daruma at Mercat de l'Olivar presents a unique opportunity. It offers a fusion of cultures, combining the freshness and vibrancy of a Spanish market with the refined flavours and techniques of Japanese cooking. It's a culinary destination not to be missed for anyone visiting Palma. I, for one, will definitely be returning.