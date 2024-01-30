Every so often in this column I write about an affordable, innovative or interesting “menú del día” i.e daily menu, so one day I was wondering about its background. Who started offering it first, when and what prompted it? I did some research and found that its origins trace back to the 1960s, during Spain’s economic development phase under Franco’s regime. The government introduced the “menu del día” with the purpose of providing affordable, nutritious meals to workers and travellers. This initiative was part of a broader effort to boost the country’s tourism and hospitality sectors, as well as to improve the overall health and productivity of the workforce.

Typically, a “ menú del día” consists of a set of choices for a starter, a main course, and a dessert, often accompanied by bread, water, and sometimes wine or beer. This menú has been known for its excellent value, offering a complete and balanced meal at a reasonable price. Over the years, it has become a staple of Spanish dining, available in restaurants across the country, particularly at lunchtime.

The concept reflects the essence of Spanish cuisine, emphasizing fresh, local ingredients and regional dishes. While the menus vary by region and season, they always offer a glimpse into the local culinary culture. The “menú del día” not only caters to the working population but also attracts tourists, offering them an authentic and affordable dining experience. Its enduring popularity underscores its role as a social equalizer and a testament to Spain’s rich culinary heritage.

Nowadays even some high end restaurants offer a daily menu as a taster of their cuisine at somewhat more affordable prices. Adrian Quetglas´s Dmenu is a fine example of that and one of my “go to” places for innovative meals at “normal” prices.

Sa Goleta

I stumbled upon this place by chance. It was lunchtime, I was getting hungry and so I spontaneously walked in to see what I could have. Sa Goleta is typical for these kinds of places: a simple café, clean, tidy, with the same interior probably lasting a good few decades. I quite liked their light blue wooden chairs, which gave the place a slightly more updated look. The waiter brought a printed menú, pinned on a cork board, and I was pleasantly surprised that there were six options for each of the three courses, including meat, fish and vegetarian choices. I started with crema de verduras y legumbres, a deliciously rich, thick, perfectly seasoned soup. I like to say that these kinds of plates warm up my soul.

For the main I opted to pay seven euros extra in order to get a plate of roast pork with potato fries and fresh salad. It seemed like a great value, especially as the portion was huge. However, I was slightly disappointed to discover that the meat was not roasted that day, but reheated. Personally, I prefer to eat roast pork either as soon as it is done or cold, but I am not too keen on the reheated option. Still, the meat was tasty and there was plenty of it. Hand cut fries and fresh salad leaves were also okay.

As I almost love apple desserts more than chocolate ones, I chose an apple pie here, and it was excellent: a crumbly base and plenty of juicy apple filling, without being overly sweet.

All in all, it was a very good meal, served by a friendly and efficient waiter.

Location

Restaurante Sa Goleta

Avinguda de l’Argentina, 34 in Palma

Tel: 971 45 01 55

Instagram

@sagoleta

The bill

Menu del día: 14.50 euros

Extra for roasted pork: 7 euros

Opening hours

1pm -4.30pm daily

Monday closed

The verdict

Sa Goleta is a good little find if you are in the Via Argentina area. Both the soup and the apple cake were excellent and I would happily have them again. I would probably opt for a different main meal next time, especially as there are six to choose from every day.