Figures from the state air navigation company Enaire indicate that Palma Son Sant Joan Airport has registered five consecutive months with increases in air traffic compared to 2019.

Between January and July, the Palma control centre recorded 191,394 flights, of which 129,044 were international. These represented a 2.5% increase over all flights during the same period of 2019 and a 3.1% increase internationally. Enaire states that Palma has had five consecutive months where there has been an increase, with 48,534 flights in July, 3.7% more than in July 2019.

The forecast is that traffic in Palma until September will exceed "the record figures of 2019".