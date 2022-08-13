Palma Son Sant Joan Airport is currently handling more flights than in 2019. From Friday to Monday (August 15), 3,797 flights with some 700,000 passengers are scheduled, thirteen more than for the same period in 2019.

This is a 'bridge' weekend in Spain as Monday is a national holiday. This partly explains the demand, but tour operators point to Mallorca being the main Mediterranean holiday destination for European tourists.

While this weekend's figures for the airport are an indication of the very real recovery of tourism activity this summer, Aena airport authority data for July show that passenger traffic was 98.2% of what it was in 2019 - 4,132,434 passengers. There was a 12.5% increase in the national market (864,481 passengers), but a five per cent decrease in the number of international passengers. For Germany, the number was 1,221,795 passengers and for the UK 805,291.