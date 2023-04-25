Sunak is hoping to build on improved relations with the EU to reach an agreement to let Britons use EU e-gates for passport checks, which would speed up border crossings, the report said.
A formal approach has not yet been made, but diplomats are raising the issue informally, Bloomberg reported, citing a British official.
In February, Britain reached an agreement with the European Union over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, which has remained subject to EU rules since Brexit due to its open border with Ireland.
Under EU plans due to be implemented in 2024, citizens from the UK and other so-called "third-country" nationals could have their biometric data taken to obtain a visa waiver, but the British government is worried this will not end delays, and is looking for full access to the bloc's e-gates, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
So would the said “Briton” also agree to making it easier for Spaniards and other EU citizens to travel to the UK or is this just a one-way idea?
Would this mean the 90 day ruling would be scrapped ?. As requested by the Baleares and Canary Governments.?
Either you are in or out. Why would British passport holders get favoured to other third countries? Or should they all also get concessions? I thought Brexit meant Brexit, this comes across it's only one way and when any inconvenience it's not meant to be Brexit.
">Briton< wants EU deal on passport checks to ease delays" Is this just one Briton (Rishy)? Or more? I have to suspect lots of Britons would like to eliminate passport controls (for Britons) altogether. After all, we did vote to keep foreigners out of our affairs. It's none of their bloody business what's on our passports (if you even have one).