Norwegian has announced that it will reopen its base at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport next year, the airline having previously had one between 2016 and 2019.

The reason is a recovery of the Scandinavian tourism market. This slumped by around twenty per cent from 2017 to 2019, the causes having been poor exchange rates for the Danish, Swedish and Norwegian currencies and restructuring at the airline.

There is still some way to go for the Scandinavian market to return to what it was, but increased air capacity will help in this regard. Norwegian currently operates six routes to and from Palma - Oslo and Bergen, Copenhagen and Aalborg, Stockholm, and Helsinki.

With the reopening of Palma, Norwegian will have four bases in Spain. Barcelona, like Palma, is seasonal, while Alicante and Malaga operate all year round.