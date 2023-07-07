Hundreds on thousands of Britons flying to the Balearics this summer are being warned to expect flight disruption due after air traffic controllers announced strike action that will affect up to a third of all European flights.

Controllers at Eurocontrol, the European air traffic management body, plan to walk out over the peak summer period after talks over staffing, rosters and pay broke down.

Dates for the stoppages are expected to be announced within days.

An industry source told The Times that the strikes could lead to delays or cancellations of up to 12,600 flights across Europe every day.

“In a full-blown strike, 20% to 30% of flights would be at least delayed,” the source said.

There are currently some 96,000 daily communications between aircraft and control towers, which are essential for safe operations.

The precise dates of the stoppages will be announced this coming Monday.

The demands have been announced: immediate recruitment of 20 percent more controllers.

The situation for the next few days was already complex, to which this call for strike action must now be added.