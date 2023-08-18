For the moment, all industrial action at Gatwick airport, one of the main hubs for Britons flying to Mallorca and the Balearics, has been cancelled - but only at the last minute.

A four-day strike by workers at Gatwick Airport - which was due to have begun this morning - has been called off after workers received a “significantly improved” pay offer.

The workers employed by ground handling company Red Handling, who are members of union Unite, received the revised offer late on Wednesday and will now be balloted on the proposed deal.

Units said as an act of good faith this week’s strike action has been suspended.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Unite has been consistent from the outset, we believed that Red Handling could afford to make an improved offer and that proved to be the case.”

“Our members will now decide whether the deal on the table meets their expectations.”

If the workers reject the offer, then the strike action planned from Friday 25 August until Monday 28 August will go ahead as scheduled.

Industrial action was also planned by Unite members working for Wilson James, the company that provides special assistance for passengers at Gatwick. That strike was called off earlier after an improved offer.

Tens of thousands of passengers planning to reach London Gatwick by train over the August bank holiday weekend will be hit by the next round of national rail strikes on Saturday 26 August.

The Gatwick Express service will not run, and only a skeleton service with reduced hours will operate on Thameslink and Southern.

The same pattern is expected during a second walk-out by members of the RMT union on Saturday 2 September.