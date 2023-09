As the low season unfolds, Mallorca transforms into a hidden wonder, often overlooked by many. Discover the airports, airlines, and travel days for an unforgettable Autumn/Winter holiday on the island, a must for every travel enthusiast.

Liverpool ↔ Palma: Flying on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday (From November to April)

Manchester ↔ Palma: Flying on Tuesday and Saturday (From November to April)

Luton ↔ Palma: Flying on Monday, Thursday and Friday (From November to April)

London Gatwick ↔ Palma: Flying Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (From November to April)

Bristol ↔ Palma: Flying Monday, Thursday and Sunday (November); Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday (December); Thursday and Sunday (January); Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday (February and March)

London Stansted ↔ Palma: Flying Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (From November to April)

Birmingham ↔ Palma: Flying on Friday and Sunday (From November to April)

Manchester ↔ Palma: Flying on Monday, Friday and the odd Sunday (From November to April)

London City Airport ↔ Palma: Flying Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (November to April)

Birmingham ↔ Palma: Flying on November 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; December 22, 26 and 29; January 2 and 5; February 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26; March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Bristol ↔ Palma: Flying on November 2, 3 and 4; March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, 30 and 31.

East Midlands ↔ Palma: Flying on November 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5; February 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26; March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, 30 and 31.

Edinburgh ↔ Palma: Flying on November 2 and 3; February 23 and 26; March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Glasgow International ↔ Palma: Flying on February 23 and 26; March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Leeds Bradford ↔ Palma: Flying on November 1, 2, 3 and 4; February 23 and 26; March 1, 4,8, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

London Stansted ↔ Palma: Flying on November 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5; December 22, 26 and 29; January 2 and 5; February 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26; March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Manchester ↔ Palma: Flying on November 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 13; December 22, 26 and 29; January 2 and 5; February 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 and 26; March 1, 4, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Newcastle ↔ Palma: Flying on November 2, 3 and 4; February 18, 22, 25 and 29; March 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

* Information provided in this article is subject to change.