Further controversy over the new EU travel visa for Britons. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma10/11/2023 11:37
While the European Union seems to be in a right mess when it comes to the new travel visas for Britons wishing to travel to Mallorca and other destinations in EU member states with the introduction date of the new ETIAS system being delayed yet again, which is good news for British travellers next year, when it was due to have finally been rolled out, an inquiry has been launched into the planned automated EU Entry/Exit System which automatically scans passports.
