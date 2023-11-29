Spanish labour union UGT has called off two days of strikes by baggage handlers planned for next week at all the country's airports, a person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.

UGT was not immediately available for comment. A UGT spokesperson had previously said it would issue a new statement later in the day.

Baggage handlers at all the country's commercial airports were due to strike on Dec. 5 and 10, when many Spaniards are expected to travel for two national holidays.

The strikes, which the union announced on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, would have coincided with national holidays on Dec. 6 and 8.

The union also said in a statement on its website that contractors to state-controlled Aena, which operates all the commercial airports in Spain, do not respect labour conditions. UGT said it was protesting against new contracts for baggage handling services recently signed between Aena and contractors, which imply different conditions.

As tourism has gradually recovered from pandemic travel restrictions, labour disputes have spread around European airports as operators struggle to rehire workers, who are demanding higher pay to cope with inflation.