All of the main airlines connecting the UK with the Balearics, in particular Mallorca, are continuing to expand their flight operations for 2024 and launching new connections from more and more regional airports.

The latest is Ryanair has just announced that it is going to launching new flights from Exeter Airport to Palma.

The twice-weekly service will start in May 2024 and operate through to October.

Exeter Airport passengers can already fly to Palma via TUI but they are going to hjave even more options next year and this shoud lead to more competitive prices.

In October, Jet2holidays announced the addition of Formentera in the Balearics to its Summer 24 programme, giving customers the opportunity to experience laid-back luxury on this quaint island.

The exciting programme of holidays has gone on sale from 11 UK airports – Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International. The expansion means that Jet2holidays will operate to well over 550 beach and city resorts, across 60 destinations in Summer 24.