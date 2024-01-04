The new flights between Andorra Seo de Urgel and Palma will take off on January 5 and will continue until 31 March 2024 and flights will operate every Friday and Sunday.

The company, with the collaboration of the Andorran government, is opening this new operation with the intention of connecting Andorra with the Balearics, especially skiers.

Thanks to the good connectivity that Air Nostrum offers on inter-Balearic routes, this connection allows connections via Mallorca, Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell, Ibiza and Minorca.

Air Nostrum is going to offer a total of 3,744 seats for sale during the thirteen weeks of activity.

The flights will be operated with the ATR72 aircraft with 72 seats.

They will depart from Mallorca at 8.45 am on Fridays and arrive at La Seu at 10.10 am.

The return to the island will be at 10.45 a.m., arriving at Son Sant Joan at 12 noon. On Sundays the route is slightly delayed and will leave Mallorca at 13:45, arriving at the Pyrenean airport at 15:10. It will depart from Andorra at 15:40 and arrive on the island at 16:55.

Prices for the route start at 49 euros each way, with almost identical prices if you choose to depart or arrive from Ibiza or Minorca airports.

In order to book this fare, tickets must be purchased 30 days in advance.

For residents these fares start from 17 euros each way depending on the Balearic airport of departure or arrival.

Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell airport is located in the Alto Urgell region, in the province of Lérida, and is only 18 kilometres from the border (20 minutes) and 30 kilometres from the centre of Andorra la Vella (approximately 30 minutes).