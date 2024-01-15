The number of passengers passing through Palma airport last year, reached an all time record, 31 million (arriving and departing), an increase of eight percent. It underlines the fact that Palma airport is one of the busiest in Europe during the peak summer months. The success of the tourist industry is clearly evident because the island has a population of just under one million.
31 million passengers for an island with a population of one million
An eight percent growth in traffic
Presumably inbound but how they count them is the question. Does the number include Spanish citizens? Anyway, it's good news that Mallorca thrives but let's not forget the huge stress that the utility services are put under when 30 x the number of people are using them than was planned and built for. And it's taxpayers in Mallorca that pick up the bills for repairs and maintenance not the visitors.
What exactly does this mean? Is it number coming IN, plus number going OUT? So, mas o menos 15.5 million each way?