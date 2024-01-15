Jet2holidays has incorporated an extensive number of complimentary child places, significantly expanding its offerings during school holidays. This addition, contributing to the already available millions, aims to accommodate the anticipated surge in demand expected this week.

Steve Heapy, the Chief Executive of Jet2, highlighted the trend, stating, “With the schools going back this week, we are seeing demand for family holidays increase as people get planning and booking their holidays.”

Jet2holidays experienced notable demand for last-minute bookings during the winter season, while also witnessing robust sales for the upcoming summer program. Among the top-selling destinations are the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Italy, Malta, and Bulgaria.

Heapy said: “We have never had so many ‘free child place’ holidays available, with millions up for grabs.”

He added: “With so many people flocking to book their well-deserved holidays, we are working hard to support our valued agency partners and our advice to customers is visit your local independent travel agent now and get the best advice, best deals and best holidays.”

How does it work? When two full-paying passengers book a room, one child can holiday for no extra cost – they can fly, pack their favourite toys, enjoy return hotel transfers, stay and play for free!