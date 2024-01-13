British travel giant, Jet2, has started the countdown to the launch of new flights from Liverpool airport with up to seven weekly services to Mallorca during the summer. Operations from Liverpool start in three months time.

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline will start operating flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, with a flight to Tenerife signalling the start of operations from the airport. To mark the special occasion, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have promised exciting plans at the airport for their first day.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced they would launch their flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport back in May last year, marking the latest stage in their continued growth.

The airline and tour operator have put 20 sunshine destinations on sale for Summer 24 from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, including six destinations that are exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from Liverpool. Since launching, the companies have reported a fantastic response from customers and independent travel agents and have announced an even bigger programme for Summer 25 on the back of this, with additional aircraft coming into operation to support this growth.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Since the day we announced our launch from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we have experienced huge demand from customers and independent travel agents wanting to enjoy our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays. The key ingredient behind our success is our commitment to delivering VIP customer service and it is clear that the word has spread to Liverpool and the surrounding region, because the reaction we have had since launch has been nothing short of phenomenal. Bookings have remained consistently strong since launch, and the feedback we have received has left us in no doubt that making this move was the right one. With just three months until our first flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we are incredibly excited about opening this latest chapter in our continued growth story and we cannot wait to welcome customers and get started.”

In their first summer of operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 54 weekly flights, including 12 weekly flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. A fleet of four based aircraft will fly customers to a wide choice of destinations across Mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus.

This is a significant programme for the company’s first summer of operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, representing 565,000 seats on sale. The programme includes six exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Minorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, and Bourgas (Bulgaria). With multiple weekly flights to many destinations, it means that customers can enjoy fantastic flexibility when it comes to choosing the duration of their holiday.

