According to a report by Reclamio, a legal services company specialising in passenger and luggage transport claims, Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport loses some of the most luggage in Europe.

The data compiled by the company shows that, out of all of Europe, one Spanish airport registers one out of every four claims for lost luggage. This is Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, which registers 26.5% of complaints.

The second airport in the ranking is also Spanish - Barcelona’s El Prat airport is behind with 13.2% of complaints.

In third and fourth place are Lisbon Humberto Delgado airport which is responsible for 5.8% of the complaints, while Paris Orly airport is responsible for 2.7% of the incidents.

And in fifth place, again, is Palma airport, with 2.4% of complaints.

Airlines were losing bags last summer at the highest rate for a decade, according to a new report that shows a surge in “mishandled” luggage.

The “exponential” climb means a total of 26 million bags were misplaced in 2022.

The errors have been blamed on the shortage of skilled staff, the resumption of international travel and congestion at airports that have “made it challenging to manage bags and ensure their smooth handling at airports, particularly during peak travel periods”, says aviation IT provider SITA, who shared the findings in their 2023 Baggage IT Insights report.