The Airports Council International (ACI) has recognised Palma Airport as the Best Airport in Europe in its category of between 25 and 40 million passengers in 2023.

This is the second consecutive year that Son Sant Joan airport has been awarded this distinction, which is part of the airport quality programme (ASQ).

According to airport Spanish authority Aena, the programme aims to highlight the commitment to improving the passenger experience at airport facilities.

In the past, the airport has been awarded for having the Best Hygiene Measures in Europe against COVID-19, ‘The voice of the customer’ for its commitment to listening to passengers and in 2022 the award for Best Airport in Europe.

Airport director, Tomás Melgar, stressed that this award “is the result of the great effort made by all the staff working at the airport.

“It is very gratifying to receive it for the second consecutive year, especially during a period of remodelling”, he added.

ACI has awarded the prize for the Best European Airport to nine airports in the Aena network.

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport has been recognised as the best airport with more than 40 million passengers; Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport in the category of between 15 and 25 million passengers; Menorca Airport as the best airport with between two and five million passengers, and the airports of Girona-Costa Brava, Almería, Reus, Internacional Región de Murcia and El Hierro, in the category of less than two million passengers.

The awards will be presented at the annual ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition, which will be held in Atlanta from 23-26 September.

The awards are part of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme and highlight the efforts made by airports to improve quality both in the facilities and in the services they offer passengers and airlines.