A flight from Rome to Madrid made an emergency landing at Palma airport on Thursday due to a medical emergency involving a minor on board, according to the air traffic controllers’ official account on the X social network.

“We authorise them to maintain high speed and fly directly to the approach of runway 24L while we move traffic that may interfere to ensure maximum priority, positioning behind the rest of the planes on arrival,” ATC said Thursday in a publication on X.

At the time of the landing, the air traffic controllers emphasised the coordination with the airport and the medical care on the ground: “We wish the little boy a speedy recovery and thank the crews involved for their collaboration”.