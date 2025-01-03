Two planes landed on Thursday morning at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport with two passengers who required emergency medical assistance. One of the flights had departed from Stockholm, while the other had departed from Amsterdam, and both were bound for Palma where they landed at around 09.50 hours.

Air traffic controllers reported, through their social network account X, that the crews of the planes notified the situation to the control tower, so they could speed up landing procedures. The passengers were then attended to by medical teams deployed to the airport.

Airport authority Aena explained that this type of action for medical emergencies is common as is the reorganisation of air traffic to enable flights with issues to land quicker.