Air traffic controllers reported, through their social network account X, that the crews of the planes notified the situation to the control tower, so they could speed up landing procedures. The passengers were then attended to by medical teams deployed to the airport.
Airport authority Aena explained that this type of action for medical emergencies is common as is the reorganisation of air traffic to enable flights with issues to land quicker.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.