"In November the government laid out plans to increase tourist arrivals by 30% to reach 50 million annually by 2030 in pursuit of tourism’s economic benefits. Gouging these travelers with a 60% increase in the ETA is a very bad start. The added cost would come on top of the Air Passenger Duty (APD) - the biggest travel tax in the world - which itself will increase again in April. And let’s not forget that travelers have choice and the EU’s ETIAS will be far better value - costing about a third as much as this proposed pricing and lasting a year longer.
“It’s time for the UK government to see the big picture. It has everything to gain by making the UK a more cost-competitive travel destination - including the substantial tax revenues that travelers generate. It makes no sense to discourage visitors with high costs even before they set foot in the country.”
UK aviation and tourism supports 1.6 million jobs currently, providing USD 160.7 billion to the UK’s GDP. Abta public affairs director Luke Petherbridge said: “We welcome the removal of the ETA requirement for passengers in transit in the UK as this should help ensure the continuing viability of important air links.
“However, the 60% uplift in visa cost brings another tax rise to the travel and tourism sector, which risks stifling growth. Coming on the back of increases announced for Air Passenger Duty in the recent budget, we are seeing a layering of additional charges in a sector which has been forecast to grow strongly. Travel and tourism should be taxed fairly; excessive increases run the risk of suppressing demand and holding back a thriving industry.”
