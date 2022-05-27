Another hot weekend is upon us and temperatures are on the rise, so maybe a nice cooling drink is on everyone’s mind. Here are a few options for the weekend:

- Domingos al Soul are back after two long years at Lunita Can Pastilla from Sunday May 29. Music on one of Mallorca’s famous terraces by DJs Ralfus, Nacho Almagro and Mili Takeshi from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. There is limited capacity so make sure you get there early!

Beewi Paseo Mallorca.

- Wine Night at Beewi Paseo Mallorca is one not to be missed. They are back every Thursday with one of the favourite Mallorcan gastronomic events, Nit de Vins. The best appetizers, wines and above all, the best company from 7pm to 11pm.

-The Social Club on Palma’s Paseo Maritimo has something for everyone! Kicking off the weekend on Friday May 27, Wax Lab presents Oscar L with Manu Sanchez, Javitoh and resdient DJs Alex Caro & Sote de Lino. Continuing on to Saturday May 28, from 6pm they will be holding their famous Tardeo with music from DJs Oscar Romero and Witty Martin. From 11pm, open as usual for the best night out in Palma with music from Hurlee with Resident Dj’s Alex Caro & Sote de Lino until 5am.

Social also presents Under Society this weekend with Marco Technasia on Sunday May 29, from 11pm to 5am. Tickets available online at wearesocial.club

BCM - Magaluf.

- The home to the world’s biggest DJS, acts and stars, BCM, brings you Alvama Ice on Friday May 27 from 11pm, a DJ from Madrid who became famous in 2021 on TikTok for his great shows and performances. He makes his own remixes and mashups, his sessions are commercial and urban music.

On Saturday May 28, Grammy nominated Producer & DJ, Todd Terry will be bringing the party to Magalluf. Plus resdient DJs Witty Martin, Sp1der and Tides. Tickets available online bcmmallorca.com/entradas/

- BLVD Club are very excited for their grand opening this Saturday May 28. Celebrate their opening in their new location of BOULEVARD MARÍTIMO CLUB in the WAVE room, on the Poligono Can Valero with guest DJs William Belart & DjGahdoor Zamora, and resident DJs #BADBARRY & DBrown.

- Decapolis Music Club has one of the largest terraces in the city and an over 25s atmosphere, creating the perfect combination to make this club your best metropolitan alternative this summer. Hosting DJs Sito, Manu and Paco Belucci this Saturday May 28 from 11pm. (House - Dance - Classics - International pop - Spanish pop - Reggaeton and much more.)

- Disco Bolero Cala Ratjada presents Geminis Live Music with 70’s, 80’s and 90’s hits. Both Friday May 27 and Saturday May 28 from midnight.

- Live Music at Origin Palmanova Roof Terrace, Tuesdays - Rotating Artist, Wednesdays - Juanda, Thursdays - Holly Lowe Requests. All 8pm - 10pm. Reservations recommended.

- Jokers Club in Magalluf gives the weekend a mix of House, R&B and spanish “Reggaeton”, with DJs Liam and Dani Bustos on the decks.

- Resident DJs host another weekend at Manos Place in Magalluf with the latest latin music.

COOMING SOON

- On Friday June 3, Whole Lotta Band, tribute band to Led Zeppelin, will be playing at Es Gremi. Get your tickets at www.esgremi.com/es/conciertos

- The biggest Urban Beach Festival in Europe (RBF) celebrates its second edition in Mallorca with all the energy and desire to have a great time. You can’t miss the date that will bring together the biggest Reggaeton lovers and the world’s TOP artists chosen especially for the occasion. July 16-17 .Enjoy!

- MALLORCA LIVE FESTIVAL is just around the corner with big artists such as Christina Aguilera, Muse, Franz Ferdinand and so many more, at the old Aqualand carpark in Magalluf. Starting Friday June 24. Grab your tickets fast at mallorcalivemusic.com/festival/tickets/

- The second leg of the ORIGEN FEST MALLORCA 2022 - “ELROW” presents Singer Mornings on Sunday June 5 at Son Fusteret from 3pm till late. Elrow, is one of the biggest festivals in the world. Get your tickets at origenfest.com