Good Friday - Celebration of the Passion, Davallament (Descent from the Cross), Procession of the Burial: Various times from 5pm to 9.30pm, check locally. Selected - Alcudia, Passion 6pm, Procession 9pm; Felanitx, 9pm; Inca, 7.30pm; Manacor, Passion, 7pm, Procession 9.30pm; Palma, 7pm from Sant Francesc Basilica; Pollensa, Passion 7pm, Davallament 9pm.

Mostra de Cuines Calvia - Participating restaurants in gastronomy special; El Toro, Paguera, Son Ferrer. Until April 9; menus from 14 to 18 euros. visitcalvia.org.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 12 noon: Taula Rodona Theatre, 'Via Crucis'. Ses Voltes.

Port Adriano - 12 noon-midnight: Street Food Festival; fifteen food trucks, live music acts, children's entertainment. Plaza Central.

Rata Market at the Colonia Sant Jordi.

Saturday, April 8

Alcudia - 7pm: Sa Pobla Choir; Fauré 'Requiem'. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros.

Cala Millor - Jordi Garcia (violin), Julia Alcaraz (piano). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free.

Colonia Sant Jordi - 10.30am-8.30pm: Rata market; artisan, design, art. Live music during the day, plus food trucks. Port beach.

Felanitx - 8pm: 'La Croada al Regne sobre el mar'; Balearic Youth Orchestra with a concert about the 'crusade' to Mallorca and conquest by King Jaume I. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent 35. Five euros (donation for work at the convent).

Lloseta - 5.30pm: Roba Estesa, .CAT and others; Catalan pop-rock. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Eight euros.

Manacor - From 4.30pm: Nita, Fades, Mushkaa and other live music acts; cultural activities for a young audience. Plaça Sant Jaume. 16 euros (incl. food and drink).

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 5pm: Nikolina Chakardakova (singer), Nevrokopski Dance Ensemble; Bulgarian folk. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 15 euros. truiteatre.es.

Richie Hawtin at Son Amar.

Palmanyola - From 6pm: Richie Hawtin, Jamie Jones and others; Danzû presents Pyramid from Amnesia, Ibiza. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller. From 18 euros. sonamar.com.

Port Adriano - 12 noon-midnight: Street Food Festival; fifteen food trucks, live music acts, children's entertainment. Plaza Central.

The procession in Pollensa.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Sunday - The Resurrection; Processions at various times from 8.30am to 12 noon, check locally. Selected - Alcudia, 11.45am; Felanitx, 9am; Inca, 11am; Manacor, 10.45am; Pollensa, 11.30am. (Note that there is no procession in Palma.)

Alaro - 1pm: Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music. Plaça Vila.

Calvia - 7pm: Plan-ET (rock), DJ Oscar Romero; bingo, pa amb oli. Plaça Església. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Marta Serra (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); classical music from the cinema. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Port Adriano - 12 noon-midnight: Street Food Festival; fifteen food trucks, live music acts, children's entertainment. Plaza Central.

Pancaritas celebrations.

Monday, April 10

Campanet - 8.30am: Procession in the village; 2pm: Barbecue at Sant Miquel (Five euros); 4.30pm: The pine fiesta; 8pm: Marion Deprez (folk, rock) in concert at Sant Miquel Church.

Campos - 8.30pm: Marina D'Odorico (soprano), Mercè Miró (contralto), Pere Aguiló (organ). Sant Francesc de Paula Convent. Free.

Deya - 1pm: Jason McNiff (guitar) and Toni Monserrat. Jardins de Can Vallès. Ten euros.

Muro - Pancaritat at Sant Vicenç Hermitage; 10am: Firing of rockets, departure for the hermitage; 11am: Mass; 12 noon: Children's entertainment; 4pm: Folk dance.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Pollensa - Pancaritat at Puig Maria; 11.30am: Mass; 12.30pm: Traditional games; 2pm: Paella lunch.

Festa de la Pau de Castellitx in Algaida.

Tuesday, April 11

Alcudia - Pancaritat at La Victoria; 1pm: Eucharist; 2pm: Paella (Ten euros).

Algaida - Festa de la Pau de Castellitx; 10am: Departure for Castellitx; 11am: Mass; 12 noon: Folk dance and music with Roada.

Campanet - Pancaritat at Sant Miquel; 10am: Departure from Plaça Major; 11am: Mass; 12 noon: Traditional games; 12.30pm: Folk dance; 2pm: Rice lunch (Eight euros); 4.30pm: Children's entertainment; 6pm: Pine climb.

Montuiri - Festa des Puig. 9.05am: Departure for the Puig. Montuiri Band of Music and pipers; 11am: Mass. 12 noon: Montuiri Band of Music, folk dance.

Palma - 4-30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Sa Pobla - Pancaritat at Crestatx; 9am: Firing of rockets and pilgrimage to Crestatx; 10.45am: Sa Pobla Choir and mass; 12.30pm: Children's entertainment; 3.30pm: Jewel races; 5.45pm: End of the fiesta and return to Sa Pobla; 7pm: Folk dance in Plaça Major.

Valldemossa - 8pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Marta Serra (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); classical music from the cinema. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 15 euros.

Pancaritat in Lloseta.

Wednesday, April 12

Lloseta - Pancaritat at Cocó Oratory; 10.30am Pilgrimage to the oratory; 11am: Eucharist. Followed by lunch and folk dance.

Palma - 4-30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Joan Roig (piano); Beethoven, Mozart and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.

Palma - 9pm: José González (Swedish-Argentine indie folk). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 28 euros. truiteatre.es.

Thursday, April 13

Palma - 4-30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Porreres - 8pm: Joan Lainez (tenor), Maria Victòria Cortés (piano); arias and zarzuelas. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 5-10 euros.