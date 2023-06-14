Sant Joan fiestas in Mancor de la Vall. | C. VIERA
Friday, June 16
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9.30pm: Opening address and concert by Mary Lambourne and Sergio Llopis. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Mimmo Castelli (singer and pianist). Casa Robert Graves, Ctra. Soller. 25 euros. dimfentradas.com.
Inca - 8pm: Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano); Chopin, Messiaen. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.
Lloret de Vistalegre - 8.30pm: Mar Campos (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Arrieta, Falla and others. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Six-eight euros.
Magalluf - 8.30pm: Summer of Love, opening party for the Es Jardí summer series of concerts. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. 20 euros. esjardimallorca.com.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11pm-6am: Emboirats, Kool Vibes, Enrockats, Societat Anònima. Plaça Dalt.
Montuiri - 8pm: Re'cordis (music, dance and poetry). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Opening address. Convent Cloister. 8.30pm: Tapas route.
Palma - 8pm: Dimitri Vassilakis (piano); Debussy, Handel and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.
Palma - 8pm: International Ballet Company soloists; Don Quixote, Nutcracker, Swan Lake and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma - 9pm: Scarlet Rivera (American violinist; New Age music). Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 20 euros.
Pollensa - 9.30pm: Hyde XXI 'Inmorthia' (multidisciplinary rock show). Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Five to ten euros.
Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.
Soller - 8pm: Barry Sargent (baroque violin), 'Integral de Bach'; Sonata No. 2 in A minor BMV 1003, Partita No. 2 in B minor BMV 1004, Partita No. 2 in D major BMV 1004. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Ten euros.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the standard, firing of rockets. Plaça Sant Joan. 8pm: Opening address for the fiestas, pipers and human towers. By the town hall. 9pm: Open-air supper; 10pm: Los 5 del Este in concert. Plaça Sant Joan. 11.30pm: Chevy's Band, Cirko and DJ. Plaça Mercat.
Valldemossa - 7.30pm: Five choirs with a Gospel concert. Charterhouse. Five euros.
Saturday, June 17
Arta - 9pm: Black Cats (rockabilly). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Pay as you wish.
Binissalem - 9pm: Carles Dénia (jazz singer/guitarist); Anna Andreu (singer/guitarist). Garden at Casa Llorenç Villalonga Museum, C. Bonaire 25. 12-15 euros.
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Madafunkers, La Movida Band and DJ. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Inca - 8pm: Studium Auruem Chamber Choir, Art Vocal Ensemble; Bruckner, Mendelssohn and others. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.
Llucmajor - 8.30pm: Marco Mezquida (jazz/classical pianist). Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Free.
Magalluf - 10pm: David Bisbal (Spanish pop singer). Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 45 euros. esjardimallorca.com.
Manacor - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma, Manacor Band of Music, CIM Mislata (Valencia). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Water party. By the town hall. 8pm: Show cooking presented by Koldo Royo. Convent Cloister.
Palma - 4pm: Rumba Katxai, Manuel Vereda and many others with tribute to artist Leticia Trujillo. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. Free.
Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Anita Hartig (Violetta); Verdi's La Traviata. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.
Palma - 8pm: Monique Loeffler and Pere Fiol, lute and guitar. Teatre Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Ten euros.
Palma - 8pm: Miranda Jazz Combo. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.
Pollensa - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit 2023 season; Deadletter (UK post-punk), Black Sea Deluge. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 18 euros. fonart.com.
Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.
Sineu - 8.30pm: Sineu International Festival of Classical Music; Mimmo Castelli (Sicilian singer and pianist). Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. From four euros. festivalmusicasineu.com.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11pm: Revival 2023, DJs with a Eurovision theme. Plaça Mercat.
Sunday, June 18
Alaro - 8pm: Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free.
Caimari - 6.30pm: Armonias (former singer with Cirque Soleil). Old church. 25-35 euros.
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Deya School of Music. Sa Tanca. 9.30pm: Theatre with the company 8 Lunas. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Lloseta - 6pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Blauets de Lluc choir. Lloseta Church. Free.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Line dance. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.
Palma - 5pm to midnight: The Dream Island Festival; Cano, Chimeno and others. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 30 euros. sonfusteret.com.
Pollensa - 12 noon: World Music Day; Toni Vaquer with Padawans Big Band, Pollensa Band of Music; 6pm: Aina Tramullas, Maria Antonia Fili. Plaça Vella. 8pm: Ballugall. Plaça Major.
Pollensa - 6.30pm: Cabaret; dance, comedy, music and more. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.
Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.
Santa Maria del Camí - 8pm: Santa Maria Band of Music. Ses Cases des Mestres, C. Jaume 1. Free.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Municipal School of Modern Dance. Plaça Mercat.
Monday, June 19
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Supper and folk dance. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.
Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Anita Hartig (Violetta); Verdi's La Traviata. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Municipal School of Modern Dance. Plaça Mercat.
Tuesday, June 20
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9.30pm: Playback contest. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.
Palma - 8pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, Marta Ambrós (piano). Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. Ten euros.
Wednesday, June 21
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Open-air supper, bingo, DJ, pastries' contest. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Raquel Lojendio (soprano), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); songs from films. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimf.com.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5pm / 7pm: Children's games, children's entertainers. By the town hall.
Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Anita Hartig (Violetta); Verdi's La Traviata. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.
Pollensa - From 6.30pm: World Music Day; One Man Rocks, Jaume Mas & Miki Rotger, Jive Jam, Tropical Stereo and many others. Plaça Major and other venues (incl. by the tourist information centre in Puerto Pollensa). Free.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6.30pm: Multi-adventure games and sports. Plaça Mercat. 8pm: Procession by the band of music. 8.30pm: Glosadors; 10pm: Cockerel call contest. Plaça Sant Joan.
Valldemossa - 3.30pm: David Glen Hatch (piano) and students. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. Free, bookings at info@pianino.es.
Thursday, June 22
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Ses 40 Voltes - children's races (running, bikes). Plaça Comte d'Empúries.
Palma - 7pm: Cristina Badia (harp); 17th century Italian music. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free. Bookings at museudemallorca@conselldemallorca.net.
Palma - 7.30pm: Miniatura Ensemble, members of the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Military History and Culture Centre, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Taekwondo. Plaça Sant Joan. 8pm: Tapas route. 9.30pm: Concert by José Juan Umbert, guitarist and writer for rock group Anegats, with friends. Església Nova.
Weekly markets on the island
- Open from 8am to 1pm
FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
