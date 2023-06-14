Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9.30pm: Opening address and concert by Mary Lambourne and Sergio Llopis. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Mimmo Castelli (singer and pianist). Casa Robert Graves, Ctra. Soller. 25 euros. dimfentradas.com.

Inca - 8pm: Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano); Chopin, Messiaen. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Lloret de Vistalegre - 8.30pm: Mar Campos (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Arrieta, Falla and others. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Six-eight euros.

Hippy power party.

Magalluf - 8.30pm: Summer of Love, opening party for the Es Jardí summer series of concerts. Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. 20 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11pm-6am: Emboirats, Kool Vibes, Enrockats, Societat Anònima. Plaça Dalt.

Montuiri - 8pm: Re'cordis (music, dance and poetry). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Tapas route in Muro.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Opening address. Convent Cloister. 8.30pm: Tapas route.

Palma - 8pm: Dimitri Vassilakis (piano); Debussy, Handel and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Classical ballet in Palma.

Palma - 8pm: International Ballet Company soloists; Don Quixote, Nutcracker, Swan Lake and others. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

American violinist Scarlet Rivera.

Palma - 9pm: Scarlet Rivera (American violinist; New Age music). Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 20 euros.

Pollensa - 9.30pm: Hyde XXI 'Inmorthia' (multidisciplinary rock show). Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Five to ten euros.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Soller - 8pm: Barry Sargent (baroque violin), 'Integral de Bach'; Sonata No. 2 in A minor BMV 1003, Partita No. 2 in B minor BMV 1004, Partita No. 2 in D major BMV 1004. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Ten euros.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the standard, firing of rockets. Plaça Sant Joan. 8pm: Opening address for the fiestas, pipers and human towers. By the town hall. 9pm: Open-air supper; 10pm: Los 5 del Este in concert. Plaça Sant Joan. 11.30pm: Chevy's Band, Cirko and DJ. Plaça Mercat.

Valldemossa - 7.30pm: Five choirs with a Gospel concert. Charterhouse. Five euros.

Black Cats.

Saturday, June 17

Arta - 9pm: Black Cats (rockabilly). Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Pay as you wish.

Binissalem - 9pm: Carles Dénia (jazz singer/guitarist); Anna Andreu (singer/guitarist). Garden at Casa Llorenç Villalonga Museum, C. Bonaire 25. 12-15 euros.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Madafunkers, La Movida Band and DJ. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Inca - 8pm: Studium Auruem Chamber Choir, Art Vocal Ensemble; Bruckner, Mendelssohn and others. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Llucmajor - 8.30pm: Marco Mezquida (jazz/classical pianist). Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. Free.

David Bisbal in Magalluf.

Magalluf - 10pm: David Bisbal (Spanish pop singer). Old Aquapark, Cami Porrassa. From 45 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Manacor - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma, Manacor Band of Music, CIM Mislata (Valencia). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Water party. By the town hall. 8pm: Show cooking presented by Koldo Royo. Convent Cloister.

Palma - 4pm: Rumba Katxai, Manuel Vereda and many others with tribute to artist Leticia Trujillo. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Anita Hartig (Violetta); Verdi's La Traviata. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 8pm: Monique Loeffler and Pere Fiol, lute and guitar. Teatre Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textíl 9. Ten euros.

Palma - 8pm: Miranda Jazz Combo. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.

Deadletter in Pollensa.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit 2023 season; Deadletter (UK post-punk), Black Sea Deluge. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 18 euros. fonart.com.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Sineu - 8.30pm: Sineu International Festival of Classical Music; Mimmo Castelli (Sicilian singer and pianist). Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. From four euros. festivalmusicasineu.com.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11pm: Revival 2023, DJs with a Eurovision theme. Plaça Mercat.

Sunday, June 18

Alaro - 8pm: Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free.

Caimari - 6.30pm: Armonias (former singer with Cirque Soleil). Old church. 25-35 euros.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Deya School of Music. Sa Tanca. 9.30pm: Theatre with the company 8 Lunas. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Lloseta - 6pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Blauets de Lluc choir. Lloseta Church. Free.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Line dance. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Palma - 5pm to midnight: The Dream Island Festival; Cano, Chimeno and others. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 30 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Pollensa - 12 noon: World Music Day; Toni Vaquer with Padawans Big Band, Pollensa Band of Music; 6pm: Aina Tramullas, Maria Antonia Fili. Plaça Vella. 8pm: Ballugall. Plaça Major.

Pollensa - 6.30pm: Cabaret; dance, comedy, music and more. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.

Port Adriano - 7pm-11pm: AfterSun Market. Central plaza. portadriano.com.

Santa Maria del Camí - 8pm: Santa Maria Band of Music. Ses Cases des Mestres, C. Jaume 1. Free.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Municipal School of Modern Dance. Plaça Mercat.

Monday, June 19

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Supper and folk dance. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Anita Hartig (Violetta); Verdi's La Traviata. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Municipal School of Modern Dance. Plaça Mercat.

Tuesday, June 20

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9.30pm: Playback contest. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Palma - 8pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, Marta Ambrós (piano). Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. Ten euros.

Soprano Raquel Lojendio.

Wednesday, June 21

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Open-air supper, bingo, DJ, pastries' contest. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival, Raquel Lojendio (soprano), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); songs from films. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5pm / 7pm: Children's games, children's entertainers. By the town hall.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Anita Hartig (Violetta); Verdi's La Traviata. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-80 euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Pollensa - From 6.30pm: World Music Day; One Man Rocks, Jaume Mas & Miki Rotger, Jive Jam, Tropical Stereo and many others. Plaça Major and other venues (incl. by the tourist information centre in Puerto Pollensa). Free.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6.30pm: Multi-adventure games and sports. Plaça Mercat. 8pm: Procession by the band of music. 8.30pm: Glosadors; 10pm: Cockerel call contest. Plaça Sant Joan.

Valldemossa - 3.30pm: David Glen Hatch (piano) and students. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. Free, bookings at info@pianino.es.

Thursday, June 22

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Ses 40 Voltes - children's races (running, bikes). Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Palma - 7pm: Cristina Badia (harp); 17th century Italian music. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free. Bookings at museudemallorca@conselldemallorca.net.

Palma - 7.30pm: Miniatura Ensemble, members of the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Military History and Culture Centre, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Taekwondo. Plaça Sant Joan. 8pm: Tapas route. 9.30pm: Concert by José Juan Umbert, guitarist and writer for rock group Anegats, with friends. Església Nova.

Sineu's market takes place on Wednesday.

Weekly markets on the island

Open from 8am to 1pm

FRIDAY: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY: Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October (Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

MONDAY: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY: Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.