In the Soller Valley we constantly think of the future. Right now, the thinking is for the major fiesta of St Bartholomew in August. Soller is not the only place on the island who celebrates St Bart on August 24. However, we are the town that has five days of celebrations including live music extravaganzas and a fire run. The programme will not be published for a few weeks yet to the consternation of those trying to book their flights. The only advice we can give at present for those who don’t want to miss any of the action is to be here at least 3 days before the 24th and stay on a couple of days after. I must admit this message is met with incredulity by those who really want to be organised. Of course, this is a local Fiesta and last-minute changes do not affect people who live here and participate fully. Visitors are always welcome but have to go with the rhythms of how things are done here.

A couple of early dates have come up around that time and one is for the annual ‘Nit de Art. This is to be held in the Fiesta week on Friday 18th August 2023 from 7pm. Every corner of Soller will be displaying art in all its forms. Music will be a feature and in the main street of the Lluna the sounds will be eclectic.

The Soller Dragon will be on display very soon, preparing for his starring role in the final fight against evil. When you see the dragon on the Town Hall steps you know that it is the season of St Bartholomew celebrations.

In the Soller world the last two weeks of August are traditionally ‘company shut down for holidays’ weeks. Obviously, this doesn’t apply to hospitality or estate agency businesses, but it is common for most others. Locals take this time as family holiday while their children are still on school holidays. This also means they can give themselves fully to their local fiesta. This is a very important part of the culture and life in this place.

The tradition still exists for Sollerics who have moved away to come home at this time. Reunions and large tables of food are all over the Valley in this period. Deals are often done, continuing the traditions of old. In the migratory years when Sollerics were economic migrants to other countries, particularly France, Belgium, Puerto Rico and other countries, some longed to return. Indeed, many did, bringing with them wealth made abroad. This gave Soller its building boom in the style of fine houses and small palaces. Those days are long gone, but even now the children and grandchildren of some of those Sollerics bring their money to be part of Soller building consortiums and company investments. Old habits die hard…

From a resident’s perspective this time of year is great to see the Town Hall in action in a whole raft of ‘repairs and renewals.’ This has two reasons; one is to tidy up for Fiesta to show the Town looking clean and cared for and the other is to please the returning Sollerics. They are hard task masters and will complain if projects which were discussed the last time they were in Town have not seen the light of day. This is especially true if they have donated money towards them. This Town has benefitted hugely from money left to it in the wills of the past. Some of the returners are relations of those who bequeathed and take a special interest in the money and whether it has been used wisely.

We have a new Mayor in Soller, and he will be taken to task of progress is not as promised on the outstanding projects. That first 100 days since an election result is ticking by relentlessly, I hope he is preparing his report for the account he will be required to give to all the interested parties.

Come and see us in the days around 24th August. The fair will be in town, and it is a great celebration of local life. You are very welcome…