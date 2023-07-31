Arta, Sant Salvador Fiestas - 6.30pm: Traditional games and human towers' workshops for children. Plaça Conqueridor. 12 midnight: Fiestas' race.

Cala Millor, Summer Fiestas - 8pm-11pm: Holi colours and foam party. Civic Centre.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's water park. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 7pm: Procession; pipers and bigheads; 10pm: Music from J. Fantassy. Plaça Església. 12 midnight: Fireworks. Sports centre. 00.30am: Cirko, Valnou and DJs. Plaça Església.

Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 9.30pm: Comedy with Agustin El Casta. Sant Domingo Cloister. 25 euros (charity benefit). 11pm: White party. Plaça Major.

Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 6pm: Children's party. Sports centre. 10pm: Cinema - Lightyear. Ses Escoles.

Kenny Barron at the Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla.

Tuesday, August 1

Arta, Sant Salvador Fiestas - 9.30pm: Lanterns walk. From Na Batlessa.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Senior citizens party. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo Fiestas - 12 noon: Ringing of bells and hanging of banners. 8pm: Opening address. Convent Cloister. 9pm: Al fresco supper. Plaça Jaume I.

Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 7pm: Solemn mass, dance of offer. 9pm: Folk dance and music; Taperers en Festa, Ramellets. Plaça Església.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 7pm: Children's magic show. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 8pm: Procession; bigheads, Pollensa Band of Music and Pollensa Band of Cornets and Drummers. 11pm: Saoko, Madóna, Enrockats. Plaça Major.

Sa Pobla - 10pm: Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla; Kenny Barron Trio (piano). Parc Can Cirera Prim. 15 euros. sapobla.cat.

Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 8pm: Artisan market. 10pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. Ses Escoles.

Selva, Sant Llorenç Fiestas - 7pm: Selva, Legendary land. Street theatrical performances. 9.30pm: Opening address; 10.15pm: Music from Duo Classic. Placeta Església.

La Patrona fiestas in Pollensa.

Wednesday, August 2

Andratx, Mare de Déu dels Àngels. 7.30pm: Andratx pipers, band of music and Ses Madones. Procession from the sports centre. 8.45pm: Floral offer and Balanguera hymn. Plaça Pou. 9pm: Sermon of the Moors. At the church. 9.45pm: Música Nostra (traditional Mallorcan). Plaça Espanya.

Arta, Sant Salvador Fiestas - 7pm: TremolArta batucada, xaranga and DJ. Sa Clota car park. 8.30pm: Dance exhibition. Plaça Conqueridor.

Cala Millor, Summer Fiestas - 7.30pm: Solemn mass for Mare de Déu dels Àngels. 9pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Sa Torre. By the church.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 5.30pm: Sandcastle competition. 7.30pm: Children's play area; 9.30pm: Cinema; Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Spanish). Pinar del Port.

Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival, Zeming Wu (piano); Bach, Chopin and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 25 euros. dimf.com.

Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 7.30pm: Music from Atomic Boys, Barceló Brothers; midnight: coca pastries, ice-cream and fire crackers. Plaça Església.

Magalluf - 10pm: Sara Baras (flamenco dance). Old Aquapark, Camí Porrassa. From 45 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Palma - 9pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Anna Mieke (Irish folk). Bellver Castle. 15 euros. fonart.com.

Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 5am: Alborada wake-up in the Plaça Major and streets. 8.30am: Alborada at Cala Molins, Cala San Vicente. 9.15am: Alborada at the yacht club roundabout, Puerto Pollensa. 11am: Mass and dance of offer by the Cossiers. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church. 12.15pm: Dance by the Cossiers. Plaça Major. 12.45pm: Pollensa Band of Music. Monti-sion church. 1pm: Aperitif for everyone. At the town hall. 5pm: Procession by the Soldà troupe of cornets and drummers. 5.30pm: Procession with the image of La Patrona. 7pm: MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. Plaça Almoina and streets. 9.30pm: Thanksgiving (Tedèum by Miquel Tortell), Song of joy by Miquel Costa i Llobera, Interpretation of the Alborada and "Visca Pollença" by the band of music. Plaça Major. 11pm: Fireworks. By the Roman Bridge.

Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight: The Sunset Market.

Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 5pm: Traditional and popular games. Sports centre.

Selva, Sant Llorenç Fiestas - 9pm: Charity al fresco supper; Magic Cloquell. Tickets from various places. Plaça Major.

Bresh (Argentine show) in Magalluf.

Thursday, August 3

Arta, Sant Salvador Fiestas - 8pm: Children's party. Sports centre. 9pm: Line dance. Plaça Conqueridor. 10pm: DJ party (ages 12 to 17). Sports centre car park.

Binissalem - 9pm: Big Yuyu (blues, rock). Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost Fiestas - 9.30pm: Urban dance summer show; various dance acts. Plaça Cervantes.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 7.30pm: Holi colours festival. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water party. Sports centre. 9pm: Tapas night; 9.30pm: Music from Knela Girls and Le Kartoon. Convent Cloister.

Magalluf - 7pm: Bresh (Argentine show). Old Aquapark, Camí Porrassa. From 18 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

Palma - 8pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Marcel Cranc (Mallorcan singer), Algaida Band of Music, Unió Musical de Petra, Cambra de Llucmajor. Bellver Castle. Five euros. fonart.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: The Hole X; theatre, circus and cabaret show. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com / theholeshow.com.

Pablo Alboran at Trui Son Fusteret fairgrounds.

Palma - 9.30pm: Pablo Alboran (Spanish pop, ballad singer). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 42 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palmanova, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Procession; demons, bigheads, batucada. 9.30pm: Bingo.

Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight: The Sunset Market.

Sa Pobla - 8.30pm: Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla; Tribute to leading Mallorcan jazz musician Toni Miranda. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Free with invitation from ticketib.com.

Sant Elm - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca 2023; One Pac & Fellows (African soul). On the beach. Free.

Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 10pm: Al fresco supper. Ses Escoles.

Selva, Sant Llorenç Fiestas - 8.30pm: Tapas route. 11pm: Calipops and DJ. Es Parc.

Sencelles - 9.30pm: Tugores Trio (guitar, cello, sax); cinema music. Sa Cova del Camp del Bisbe, C. Bons Aires 69. Free.