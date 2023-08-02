A study by the European University in Madrid places Palma fifth among Spanish cities most visited by foreign tourists.

The study, which relates to 2022, ranked Palma behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville. The number of foreign tourists was 3.1 million, this number having been based on National Statistics Institute phone data analysed by the university's faculty of social sciences and communication.

The Palma and Cala Major hoteliers association says that this confirms Palma as a promotional brand in its own right - the city has become the "fifth island" in the Balearics. Much of this branding success is attributed to efforts by the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation over the past several years.

Forecasts from airlines, tour operators, hoteliers and cruise operators suggest that the 3.1 million in 2022 will be exceeded this year.