Friday, August 18

Ariany, Summer Fiestas - 11pm: Summer Carnival with DJs. Sports centre.

Arta - 9pm: Suasi (Mallorcan indie pop). Plaça Conqueridor.

Banyalbufar - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; C.P.E. Bach and Mendelssohn. Santa Maria Church. Ten euros.

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost Fiestas - 6pm: Jewel races and races on mopeds. Plaça Major. 11pm: Night party; Rockstock, Some People, Cirko, Enrockats and DJs; 1pm: T-shirt contest, vegetable pastries. Plaça Major.

Cala Llombards, Summer Fiestas - 6pm: Holi colours festival, DJ, food truck. Plaça Nova.

Cala San Vicente, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Procession of giants and bigheads from Cala Barques to the old church. 8pm: Procession by the Solda Band of Cornets and Drummers. From Cala Molins. 9pm: Trempó salad, suckling pig and jazz. Tickets by August 17. By the old church.

Canyamel - 9pm: Ara Malikian. Torre de Canyamel. SOLD OUT.

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 11pm-5am: Summer festival with DJs. Plaça Sitjar.

Consell, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 4.30pm: The Capta, asking the mayor for permission to request donations from businesses. From Ca Sa Madona. 7.30pm: DJs; 10pm: Night party; Orquestra Galatzó, Coldplay tribute, Whisky Mamma and DJs. Plaça Major.

Art night in Felanitx.

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas - From 7pm: Night of art in the streets. 8.30pm: Opening address. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. 10.30pm: Martini Boys, Eva & The Kool Cats, Avalanx and DJ. Sa Torre Municipal Park. Free.

Galatzó, Summer Fiestas - 10pm-4am: Barbie party; DJs. Es Molí.

Palma - 7.30pm: LaLiga Santander; Real Mallorca v. Villarreal. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit 2023; Marcel Cranc (folk, pop). Mare de Déu del Carme Church. Five euros. fonart.com.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan (Degollat) Fiestas - 6pm: Raising of banners and ringing of bells. 7pm: Opening address. At the town hall. 7.30pm: Demons and bigheads from the town hall. 9.30pm: Tapas route.

S'Illot, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Circ Bover circus show. Plaça Mollet. 7pm: Fira Nocturna evening/night fair. Avda. Llop.

Soller, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - From 7pm-11pm: Nit de l’Art. Plaça Constitució and other locations. Live music - 7pm-midnight, Plaça Constitució and Gran Via; 11pm-5am, Plaça Mercat.

Soller - 8pm:Exhibition by Juan Carlos Tajes “Fugitivos de atlantis”. Masks and sculptures. Museu de Soller, Carrer de sa Mar, 13. Runs until September 4.

Saturday, August 19

Binissalem - 9pm: Toti Soler and Gemma Humet (guitar and vocals; interpretations of composers such as Jacques Brel). Casa Llorenç Villalonga, C. Bonaire 25. 12-15 euros. lallunaenvers.cat.

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost Fiestas - 6pm: Motorcycle parade to Mancor and back to Selva and Caimari. 11pm: Party with Orquestra Galatzó, Horris Kamoi and DJ. Plaça Major.

Cala d'Or - 9pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Vasko Vassilev (violin), Miquel Estelrich (piano), Maria José Montiel (mezzosoprano); Falla, Granados and others. Es Forti. Free.

Cala Llombards, Summer Fiestas - 9pm: Playback contest and pastries. Plaça Nova.

Cala San Vicente, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Mythical Sunset; Disccovers, Jaume Mas & Gardners, DJ, food trucks. Cala Molins.

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 12 noon: Lunchtime party with live music. Plaça Orient. 11pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Capdepera. From Plaça Sitjar. Followed by music from Dinamo and Fallen Heroes. School of music car park.

Consell, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 10.30am: Water games. Municipal pool. 6pm: Foam party and DJ. Ses Escoles. 10.30pm: Night party; Baix'n'Nicotina, other bands and DJs. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas - 10.30pm: Anegats, .Cat, Doctor Prats, Foraster and DJ. Sa Torre Municipal Park. Free.

Galatzó, Summer Fiestas - 10pm-4am: Isla Graná, Bosc and DJ. Es Molí.

Llucmajor - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit 2023; The Clockworks (Irish indie) plus Big Break. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. 18 euros. fonart.com.

Maria de la Salut - 9pm: University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. At the church. 12 euros.

Palma - 6pm: Hakuna Matata (family musical). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 10pm: Marea (Spanish rock) plus Bocanada. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 35 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Belcea Quartet in Pollensa.

Pollensa - 10pm: Pollensa Festival; Belcea Quartet, Beethoven, Schubert and others. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 16-25 euros. festivalpollenca.com.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan (Degollat) Fiestas - 6.30pm: Mobylettada - Mobylette exhibition and riding. Ca n'Alatxa.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 6pm: Evening benefit party (take a kilo of food for aid). Plaça Major. 8pm: Raising of the banner for the Horse Festival. From the town hall.

S'Illot, Summer Fiestas - 9pm: Party with Ácaros del Son, other musicians and DJ. Plaça Llop.

Soller, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 10.45am: Gathering of pipers and whistlers. 11.30am: Procession from Can Prunera. 12 noon: Pipers and whistlers by the town hall. 5.30pm: Concert - Quintet Urmulli. At the church. 8pm: Spicy sauce competition. Plaça Constitució.

Valldemossa, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 8.30pm: Concert - Suasi with Mary Lambourne and Toni Cerdà. Plaça Cartoixa.

Sunday, August 20

Ariany, Summer Fiestas - 6pm: Procession with banners, demons and bigheads from the town hall. 7.30pm: Address for the fiestas.

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's party; 10.30pm: Comedy theatre; 00.30am: Fireworks. Plaça Major.

Cala San Vicente, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Poetic circus; 9pm: Music from The Machins. Cala Molins. 11pm: Fireworks.

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 6.30pm: Races, Nordic walking. From Plaça Orient. 8pm-2am: Caparruts festival; urban-pop with bands and DJ. Plaça Sitjar.

Consell, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 8.30pm: Address for the fiestas; 10pm: Folk dance. Plaça Major. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Consell. Avda. Francesca Homar.

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas - 9.30pm: Children's musical theatre, El Rei Lleó (Lion King). Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Galatzó, Summer Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's entertainment, foam party, DJ. Es Molí.

Palma - 6pm: Hakuna Matata (family musical). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Alcudia - 8.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Sarau Alcudienc. Paseo Marítimo.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan (Degollat) Fiestas - 7.30pm: Tribute to the over-80s, folk dance by Aires de Pagesia. Plaça Constitució.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 7pm: Holi colours festival. Sports ground car park.

S'Illot, Summer Fiestas - 12 noon: Paellas. (Tickets by August 17.). Avda. Pins. 7pm: Gathering of giants. Pontet del Riuet. 11.30pm: Fireworks. On the beach.

Soller, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 8.30pm: Concert - Quintet Urmulli and supper. Can Dulce.

Valldemossa - 9.30pm: Chopin Festival; Stanislav Khristenko (piano), Bach, Capllonch, Chopin, Liszt. Charterhouse Cloister. 15-30 euros. festivalchopin.com / ticketib.com.