As has become a tradition in the municipality of Capdepera, fresh fish will be the star of the second weekend of October. From October 13 to 15, Cala Ratjada will be flooded with a wide range of seafood dishes based on the llampuga. A product of the highest reference in this area, and whose virtues will be on display at the 20th edition of the fair.

This gastronomic fair will begin on Friday, October 13, from 8pm, with what has already become a classic in this town: the Nit de Tapes (Tapas Night). A proposal in which the establishments of the area will participate and which will include, in turn, the XIII Concurs Culinari de Tapes and the musical performance of ElsFunKiss and Chevy's Band.

The following day, Saturday 14, the activities will move forward to the sound of the Verbena Marinera. From 8pm onwards, one of the highlights of the event will be the fish paella organised by the Confraria de Pescadors de Cala Ratjada (Cala Ratjada Fishermen's Guild). It is worth mentioning that the tickets will be sold at a price of 7 euros, while stocks last. And all of this will be rounded off by DJ Oscar Romero and the Valnou group, who will provide the soundtrack for the evening.

The XX Mostra de la Llampuga will be inaugurated on Sunday 15 and will be held at two different times. First, it will be open to the public from 12 noon to 4pm. And, after a break, it will resume from 6pm to 10pm. Throughout this initiative, visitors will be able to taste a wide variety of traditional and exquisite dishes, in what will be an opportunity to get to know the gastronomic richness of this territory. And to end the festivities, a fireworks display will take place.

All of this will take place as part of an event that "unites the major economic sectors of Capdepera, such as tourism, leisure and gastronomy, and above all fishing," said the mayor of the municipality, Mireia Ferrer. It will also be held with the intention of "promoting our town and enjoying the seafood flavours on offer", concluded Ferrer.