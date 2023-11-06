As winter blankets the enchanting island of Mallorca, a festive transformation will unfold. The scent of mulled wine and roasted chestnuts fill the air as Christmas markets come to life. Discover Mallorca's Christmas markets, where traditions blend with holiday magic:

The Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar ➡ November 25

The Anglican Church in Palma will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 25. Doors open at 10am. More information to come. Watch this space.

Puerto Portals Christmas Market ➡ December 14 to January 6

The Christmas Market at Puerto Portals will light up on December 14 and will run until January 6. Over forty wooden stalls adorned with string lights and trees offer a wide variety of quality products to fill Christmas with excitement: decorations, accessories, wooden toys, among many things. Additionally, there will be a rich culinary offering. The market comes with a comprehensive program of activities for the whole family, where the ice skating rink is not to be missed! Free entrance.

Palma's Christmas Markets ➡ November 24 to January 6

Located at the Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Parc de ses Estacions, Plaça de la Porta Pintada and Plaza del Mercat. Free.

Son Amar Christmas Wonderland ➡ December 1 to 22

Experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at House of Son Amar. Immerse yourself in a special edition Christmas live show and explore a bustling Christmas market with over 25 stalls. Don’t miss the chance to meet Santa Claus and skate across the Hall of Fountains on the artificial rink.Sit back and enjoy timeless Christmas classics in the cinema, while indulging in delicious festive food and drink. It’s an experience you won't want to miss! Entrance fee of 5€.

Pueblo Espanyol Christmas Market ➡ December 1 to 17

Don't miss the extraordinary Christmas experience at Pueblo Español. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year and create memories with loved ones. Book your tickets now for enchantment, joy, and Christmas wonder! Visit Santa at the North PEM-Pole and let children explore arts and crafts. Wander through the dazzling, festively decorated Pueblo Espanyol, enjoy festive food stalls, from roasted chestnuts to gourmet treats. Shop for handcrafted ornaments, artisanal goods, sweets, and savory delicacies for perfect presents. Embrace the spirit of Christmas in this enchanting place, where joy fills the air and holiday cheer abounds. Entrance fee of 10€ for adults; 5€ teens (from 9 to 15 years); up to 8 years go free. Each ticket includes 1 Glühwein or Hot Chocolate.

Cala Nova Cancer Charity Christmas Market ➡ November 11 from 11am to 4pm

Head down to Port Cala Nova (Nova del Mar restaurant) where you will be greated by a range of different stalls offering food, drinks and christmas goodies. There will also be a tombola and a raffle you can take part in. The BIC Children's Choir will also be there to put everyone in the festive spirit. Children will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas. All funds raised will got to ASPANOB Children's Cancer Association on the island.

Es Refugi Christmas Market ➡ November 16, 17 and 18 from 11am to 8pm

For over thirty years there has been a Christmas market which has assumed as much importance as the grand street markets of Palma and elsewhere in Mallorca. The Es Refugi Christmas Market is run by the Es Refugi charitable association, which attends to the needs of people at risk of social exclusion. The Refugi Pare Gaspar Aguiló in Palma provides a series of services to improve the daily lives of the users, and this house - along with other work that the association undertakes - needs funding. Which is where the Christmas market comes in, as it makes a contribution to this funding. Flea market, antiques, vintage items, plus clothes, books, a grand tombola and a bar/restaurant - these have all characterised the market over the years and continue to. At La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4 - Palma | Entrance fee: Two euros; free for children.

*More information to come in the following weeks - watch this space