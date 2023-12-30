Palma town hall estimates that some 4,000 people will attend the New Year's Eve party in Plaça Cort - right outside the town hall building.

Not held since 2019 - officially at any rate - the anticipation is particularly high this year. Security, as ever, is paramount. The town hall's security committee met on Friday to finalise plans.

Two Immediate Intervention Units will be available as will be nine members of the GAP preventive action group. Officers would normally work a 6pm to 2am shift, but this will be extended to 6am on Monday. In addition, there will be the Night Unit and a dozen officers from the National Police.

The party starts at 11.30pm, with entertainment scheduled to go on until 1.40am.