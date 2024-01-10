About a hundred animals were blessed in front of the cloister of Sant Antoniet in the traditional Beneïdes of Palma. | P. BERGAS
Palma10/01/2024 15:08
Mallorcan towns celebrate Sant Antoni and Sant Honorat from January 15 to 18 with diverse festivities. Events include processions, bonfires, demon dances, music performances, and animal blessings. Each town has unique activities, such as bighead processions, folk dances, and traditional rituals, providing a rich cultural experience during the celebrations.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.