It is hardly a new phenomenon. For some years, Cala Ratjada has had a reputation for tourist antisocial behaviour, specifically that of young German tourists.

Early June and Cala Ratjada, very popular among German tourists of all age groups and profiles, is extremely busy. It is this time of year when the resort attracts spring break tourists from Germany. The beaches get packed, as was the case with Cala Agulla beach last weekend, but the beachgoers include party groups. There is excessive drinking and noise, plus all the waste.

Residents fear that Cala Ratjada is degenerating into another Playa de Palma, but the fact is that it isn't anything new. For example, six years ago the Guardia Civil were brought in to exert control over behaviour on the Cala Agulla and Son Moll beaches.

Three years ago, when the Balearic government originally introduced the tourism of excesses decree, Capdepera town hall was offered the possibility of applying the decree to Cala Ratajda. This was turned down, the mayor, Rafel Fernández, having said that the situation was not the same as in Magalluf or Playa de Palma. "We can have one or two problematic weeks, but not the whole season."