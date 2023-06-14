Playa de Muro in the north east of Mallorca near Alcudia has done it again, it has topped the best beach rankings for yet another year.

Rightboat’s brand new index has uncovered the best beaches in the world with the most natural wonders.

The boating experts at Rightboat have analysed over 300,000 TripAdvisor reviews focusing on the number of mentions relating to marine life, clean beaches, clear waters, and beauty.

The number of times these keywords were mentioned was weighed in proportion to the overall reviews, giving the natural wonder score out of 100%.

Playa de Muro, Spain is the best beach in the world

"Playa de Muro is a beautiful six-kilometre long, Blue Flag award-winning, white sandy beach in the north of Mallorca. The beach is known for its calm, clear waters and shallow sand, and now is the best beach in the world with the most natural wonders."

The beach scored the highest for the number of ‘clean’ mentions at 38%, suggesting this beach is one of the world’s cleanest beaches. The beach also scored highly for ‘clear’ and ‘beautiful’ word mentions.

Playa de Muro is followed, in order, by:

Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily

Falassarna Beach, Greece

Baia do Sancho, Brazil

Turquoise Bay, Australia

Nissi Beach, Cyprus

Nungwi Beach, Tanzania

La Concha Beach, Spain

Praia da Falesia, Portugal

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island

Balos Lagoon, Greece

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

Magens Bay, St. Thomas

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres

Cable Beach, Australia

