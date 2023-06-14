Rightboat’s brand new index has uncovered the best beaches in the world with the most natural wonders.
The boating experts at Rightboat have analysed over 300,000 TripAdvisor reviews focusing on the number of mentions relating to marine life, clean beaches, clear waters, and beauty.
The number of times these keywords were mentioned was weighed in proportion to the overall reviews, giving the natural wonder score out of 100%.
Playa de Muro, Spain is the best beach in the world
"Playa de Muro is a beautiful six-kilometre long, Blue Flag award-winning, white sandy beach in the north of Mallorca. The beach is known for its calm, clear waters and shallow sand, and now is the best beach in the world with the most natural wonders."
The beach scored the highest for the number of ‘clean’ mentions at 38%, suggesting this beach is one of the world’s cleanest beaches. The beach also scored highly for ‘clear’ and ‘beautiful’ word mentions.
Playa de Muro is followed, in order, by:
Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily
Falassarna Beach, Greece
Baia do Sancho, Brazil
Turquoise Bay, Australia
Nissi Beach, Cyprus
Nungwi Beach, Tanzania
La Concha Beach, Spain
Praia da Falesia, Portugal
Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island
Balos Lagoon, Greece
Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
Magens Bay, St. Thomas
Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres
Cable Beach, Australia
For more information:
https://www.rightboat.com/blog/index-best-beaches-in-the-world-with-the-most-natural-wonders
